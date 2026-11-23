TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Consistency has been the theme for Alabama's offensive line this season.

Last year's heavily scrutinized unit was a revolving door. There was Michael Carroll's midseason replacement of Wilkin Formby at right tackle, Formby's switch to right guard, and Geno VanDeMark's usage as a utility piece whenever he was needed. There was never much cohesion, and changing that was a top priority for new offensive line coach Adrian Klemm.

As a result, over 90 percent of the snaps have been played by the same six players. The team took two games to figure out whether William Sanders or Mal Waldrep would start, landed on Sanders, and converted Waldrep into the utility guy. Waldrep has started games for Sanders, who has missed time with an injury, and center Racin Delgatty. Other players have been introduced only briefly, primarily Kaden Strayhorn at left guard and Tyrell Miller's start at right tackle against Mississippi State.

Point being, there hasn't been much shuffling on the line this year. This meant that Alabama's game against Chattanooga appeared to be a rare chance for the younger depth pieces to actually get on the field. But Waldrep went down with an upper extremity injury on the second drive of Saturday's game, and Nick Brooks filled in at left guard for more time than expected against the FCS Mocs.

"Nick stepping in, doing a really good job, was good to see him play really physical, opening up some big lanes for the run game," offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said. "It's been a little tougher, honestly, the last couple of weeks, where I feel like some of the practice reps have gone to some guys, and then, you know, those guys don't end up being the guys taking the lion's share of the reps in the game. I think sometimes that can show up early in the game. There's a little bit of inconsistency, but give a lot of credit to the guys being ready for multiple spots. I think that's always a tough thing when, you know, like for Nick, he was splitting his reps during the week between tackle and guard."

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Brooks transferred from Texas in the offseason and was in contention to start at right tackle before Jayvin James secured the job. With three years of eligibility remaining, he could prove to be a key piece of the line's future, and the value of the reps he got was not lost on anybody.

"Any time you can get some guys some experience, getting them more comforable -- that's always going to be a benefit to our football team and our program," head coach Kalen DeBoer said. "It also helps us with guys creating some momentum going into the offseason for some guys who maybe don't get another opportunity to step on the football field. It breathes some life into them, creates some energy all around."

Others who got on the field included Strayhorn, Miller, Ethan Fields, and Ty Haywood. Any of these guys could end up starting on the line as soon as next season for a group that is continuing to develop and form a new identity under Klemm.

"I've been happy with and pleased with the guys starting to understand," Grubb said. "I think it happens where a guy gets in a game and all of a sudden they're like, 'Well, this is real. I might be taking the two reps all week, but then all of a sudden the spotlight's going to be on me, and I've got to go make a play.'"

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