Alabama entered its cupcake-week matchup against Chattanooga ranked No. 7 in both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll. A 47-0 win over the FCS Mocs won't do much to move the needle in the eyes of any voters, but the Crimson Tide was impacted by other results across the country.

Alabama moved up to No. 5 in this week's edition of the US LBM Coaches Poll, jumping past Big 10 frontrunners UCLA and Indiana, which both suffered losses on Saturday.

As a reminder, these rankings have no impact on the College Football Playoff rankings, which will be revealed every Tuesday night until Selection Sunday on Dec. 6. Alabama entered the Chattanooga game as the No. 3 team in the CFP rankings, its second straight week in that spot.

This story will be updated when the AP Poll releases at 1:00 p.m. CT

Coaches Poll After Week 12

Rank Team Record Points First Place Votes 1. Georgia 10-1 1811 60 2. Utah 11-0 1755 12 3. Notre Dame 10-1 1668 1 4. Miami 10-1 1569 0 5. Alabama 9-2 1465 0 6. Texas 9-2 1444 0 7. Tennessee 9-2 1345 0 8. Wake Forest 10-1 1320 0 9. Texas Tech 10-1 1230 0 10. UCLA 10-1 1211 0 11. BYU 9-2 1094 0 12. Indiana 9-2 1058 0 13. Iowa 9-2 993 0 14. Oregon 8-3 905 0 15. USC 8-3 720 0 16. Arizona 8-3 659 0 17. Houston 8-3 571 0 18. Louisville 8-3 564 0 19. Ole Miss 7-4 485 0 20. Florida 7-4 294 0 21. Boise State 9-2 230 0 22. Oklahoma 7-4 207 0 23. Missouri 7-4 187 0 24. Liberty 10-1 171 0 25. Kentucky 7-4 155 0

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Schools Dropped Out: No. 17 Ohio State; No. 23 LSU; No. 24 Duke

Others Receiving Votes: Ohio State 153; UTSA 84; New Mexico 78; Nebraska 71; Washington 68; Louisiana Tech 35; Air Force 33; Duke 22; Oklahoma State 19; Auburn 12; Clemson 11; North Dakota State 8; Wisconsin 4; Toledo 4; SMU 4; LSU 4; Illinois 2; Minnesota 1; Memphis 1

Alabama's 2026 Season in the Polls

Preseason: No. 13 in AP Top 25, No. 11 in Coaches Poll

After Week 1 (East Carolina Win): No. 12 in AP Top 25, No. 12 in Coaches Poll

After Week 2 (Kentucky Win): No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 10 in Coaches Poll

After Week 3 (Florida State Win): No. 8 in AP Top 25, No. 8 in Coaches Poll

After Week 4 (South Carolina Win): No. 7 in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll

After Week 5 (Mississippi State Win): No. 6 in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll

After Week 6 (Georgia Loss): No. 6 in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll

After Week 7 (Tennessee Loss): No. 13 in AP Top 25, No. 13 in Coaches Poll

After Week 8 (Texas A&M Win): No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 10 in Coaches Poll

After Week 9 (Bye): No. 9 in AP Top 25, No. 9 in Coaches Poll

After Week 10 (LSU Win): No. 7 in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll

After Week 11 (Vanderbilt Win): No. 7 in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll

After Week 12 (Chattanooga Win): No. 7 in Coaches Poll

Check Out What Kalen DeBoer Said After Beating Chattanooga!

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