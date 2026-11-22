Where Alabama Ranks in Polls after Beating Chattanooga
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Alabama entered its cupcake-week matchup against Chattanooga ranked No. 7 in both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll. A 47-0 win over the FCS Mocs won't do much to move the needle in the eyes of any voters, but the Crimson Tide was impacted by other results across the country.
Alabama moved up to No. 5 in this week's edition of the US LBM Coaches Poll, jumping past Big 10 frontrunners UCLA and Indiana, which both suffered losses on Saturday.
As a reminder, these rankings have no impact on the College Football Playoff rankings, which will be revealed every Tuesday night until Selection Sunday on Dec. 6. Alabama entered the Chattanooga game as the No. 3 team in the CFP rankings, its second straight week in that spot.
This story will be updated when the AP Poll releases at 1:00 p.m. CT
Coaches Poll After Week 12
Rank
Team
Record
Points
First Place Votes
1.
Georgia
10-1
1811
60
2.
Utah
11-0
1755
12
3.
Notre Dame
10-1
1668
1
4.
Miami
10-1
1569
0
5.
Alabama
9-2
1465
0
6.
Texas
9-2
1444
0
7.
Tennessee
9-2
1345
0
8.
Wake Forest
10-1
1320
0
9.
Texas Tech
10-1
1230
0
10.
UCLA
10-1
1211
0
11.
BYU
9-2
1094
0
12.
Indiana
9-2
1058
0
13.
Iowa
9-2
993
0
14.
Oregon
8-3
905
0
15.
USC
8-3
720
0
16.
Arizona
8-3
659
0
17.
Houston
8-3
571
0
18.
Louisville
8-3
564
0
19.
Ole Miss
7-4
485
0
20.
Florida
7-4
294
0
21.
Boise State
9-2
230
0
22.
Oklahoma
7-4
207
0
23.
Missouri
7-4
187
0
24.
Liberty
10-1
171
0
25.
Kentucky
7-4
155
0
Schools Dropped Out: No. 17 Ohio State; No. 23 LSU; No. 24 Duke
Others Receiving Votes: Ohio State 153; UTSA 84; New Mexico 78; Nebraska 71; Washington 68; Louisiana Tech 35; Air Force 33; Duke 22; Oklahoma State 19; Auburn 12; Clemson 11; North Dakota State 8; Wisconsin 4; Toledo 4; SMU 4; LSU 4; Illinois 2; Minnesota 1; Memphis 1
Alabama's 2026 Season in the Polls
- Preseason: No. 13 in AP Top 25, No. 11 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 1 (East Carolina Win): No. 12 in AP Top 25, No. 12 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 2 (Kentucky Win): No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 10 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 3 (Florida State Win): No. 8 in AP Top 25, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 4 (South Carolina Win): No. 7 in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 5 (Mississippi State Win): No. 6 in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 6 (Georgia Loss): No. 6 in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 7 (Tennessee Loss): No. 13 in AP Top 25, No. 13 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 8 (Texas A&M Win): No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 10 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 9 (Bye): No. 9 in AP Top 25, No. 9 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 10 (LSU Win): No. 7 in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 11 (Vanderbilt Win): No. 7 in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 12 (Chattanooga Win): No. 7 in Coaches Poll
Check Out What Kalen DeBoer Said After Beating Chattanooga!
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Theodore Fernandez is BamaCentral’s baseball beat reporter and a co-host of The Joe Gaither Show. He also works as a weekend sports anchor at WVUA 23 News in Tuscaloosa and serves as one of the station’s lead high school sports reporters. Fernandez is a news media student at The University of Alabama and is pursuing a master’s degree in sports management.