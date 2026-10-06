Morale Still High For Cederian Morgan, Derek Meadows Despite Lack Of Targets

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — As Keelon Russell and the Alabama offense settle in, we have reached the inevitable part of the season where offseason hype dissipates into gameday realities.

One of those realities is that there are only so many targets to go around. As Ryan Coleman-Williams and Lotzeir Brooks put up star numbers, Rico Scott solidifies himself as the team's WR3, and the tight ends continue to get the ball, Derek Meadows and Cederian Morgan have found themselves on the outside looking in.

Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb has reminded them of the receivers who became stars in his system after quiet starts to their careers.

"Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan, Ja'Lynn Polk were all draft pick players in our offense, multiple 1000-yard receivers," Grubb said. "It's not always they're a day-one great receiver. Germie Bernard, it took three years for him to grow into the guy he was, Ja'Lynn Polk didn't get 1000 yards till his second season with us. You know, we could go on and on all the way back to KeeSean Johnson at Fresno State, and so I think those opportunities will come."

Meadows, a sophomore, has three catches for 44 yards this season, with the bulk of that coming on a 31-yard week-one reception. He's seen the field more than Morgan, a true freshman whose lone catch has been a 21-yard touchdown against Florida State, but not by much.

Expectations were high for both big-bodied targets. Meadows was Alabama's leading receiver in April's A-Day game, setting the tone for a hype-filled offseason, while Morgan represents the most exciting receiver recruit the program has had since Ryan Coleman-Williams. Despite the lack of action, both have kept their respective morales high.

"They're not wavering at all," Coleman-Williams said. "That's not a focus. They understand that, you know, in order for us to win all the games that we want to win, we're going to need everybody. So we just continue to vocalize that to those guys, and, you know, the light will find them at some point this season."

That mentality has taken hold throughout the roster, as players have consistently made the most of opportunities. Grubb is confident that if and when either receiver gets another chance, they will capitalize.

"They've got to understand that that spotlight will find them, and when they're ready, they'll be out there in the right moments, and they just have to trust the process and continue to grow as a player and be ready," Grubb said. "And I appreciate those guys because Cederian and Derek have been excellent practice players. They ask questions. They prepare like they're ready to play, you know, 50 downs a game or five downs a game.

"So I think for them, as young players, just watching the guys that are in front of them continue to learn and just grow because that's what I think we do a great job in this offense is we do develop players and develop receivers that end up being great players."

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