Alabama's 47-0 win over Chattanooga was a relatively stress-free day for everybody involved. We got a reprieve from the pressure-filled second half of the Crimson Tide schedule in a game that featured offensive firepower, defensive dominance, and a number of feel-good moments.

Here were my favorite plays from the regular season's penultimate contest:

Alex Asparuhov pins the Mocs

There isn't much we can take away from a game like this, the prime example being the 263 rushing yards the team produced. While the numbers are good, they could very well immediately crater in next week's Iron Bowl.

But this play is pure execution. It has nothing to do with Chattanooga and everything to do with Alabama's coverage team working with its punter to pin a team deep. If and when the Crimson Tide needs to punt near midfield down the stretch this year, this is the new standard.

Two on the board

And the special teams' success led to a safety. Alabama's defense dominated all day, holding the Mocs to just 86 yards of offense, and this was its biggest play. QB Reese and Edric Hill combined for the tackle here to score the defense's only points of the day.

It finally worked!

As we've covered multiple times throughout our Monday morning film breakdown series, Lotzeir Brooks has not had much success in jet motion. A play that worked regularly with Germie Bernard last year just has not translated all that much this year.

Well, it did work against the Mocs, as Brooks found the end zone on this second-quarter jet sweep. Part of this is because of the competition, but most of the credit belongs to running back Trae'Shawn Brown. Watch the freshman on the replay angle as he gets to two defenders to clear the path for Brooks.

Brown has left some things to be desired as a blocker this year. Ultimately, it will take an offseason of work for him to truly progress, but this play was a nice sign of how he has developed over the past three months.

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Noah Rogers gets in

Noah Rogers' season has not gone to plan.

His A-Day injury kept him out the entire summer, and when he finally returned ahead of Alabama's Week Four matchup with South Carolina, he was simply too far behind. Rogers had logged just four catches for 66 yards on the season entering Saturday. After so much talk about what his role would be, including a headline-grabbing Ryan Grubb comment about his usage, it just didn't come together for the North Carolina State transfer.

So, it was nice to see him finally catch his first touchdown in crimson this week. It may be the only one that he gets this year, an unfortunate reality of how the season has gone. This was also Mack's fourth and final touchdown pass of the game, and his final play before Jett Thomalla took over.

The first of many?

The aforementioned Thomalla made his college debut in the fourth quarter. The No. 4 QB in the 2026 cycle and the state of Nebraska's all-time leader in passing yards, Thomalla has served as the third-string behind Keelon Russell and Mack this year.

The freshman went 3-for-5 with 60 yards and a touchdown in his limited action. Kevin Riley did most of the work on the score, but a touchdown is a touchdown.

Russell will presumably be back as Alabama's starter, and highly-touted freshmen Elijah Haven and Trent Seaborn join the room next year. Thomalla will have as big a decision as anybody to make — transfer out now, or continue to develop in the Crimson Tide offense with the hope of winning the job one day?

The fact that Thomalla would be in line to be the backup suggests he will probably return for another season. It's clear that he has the talent to be a very good college quarterback, whether in Tuscaloosa or elsewhere. If he does end up one day starting for the Crimson Tide, we could one day look back fondly on this play as the first of his many touchdowns.

A perfect way to end it

Alabama got walk-ons into the game for victory formation. pic.twitter.com/ZMmrfL4z6N — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) November 21, 2026

Plenty of depth pieces entered the game in the second half, giving us an opportunity to see players who don't usually get much action. One of the coolest moments came in the final minute of the contest, as walk-ons entered the game for the final kneel-downs. Among those on the field when quarterback John Gazaniga took the final snap were J''Alan Terry, Mac Smith, Baker Hickman, and Peyton Fox.

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