New Suites Being Added in Bryant-Denny Stadium, Press Box Capacity Reducing
Bryant-Denny Stadium will undergo the addition of brand-new premium seating areas, following Thursday's annual meeting of the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees. The board's Physical Properties Committee presented Stage I and Stage II of the Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium 2025 Premium Upgrades project.
The proposal called for four new suites within the venue, one on each corner of the stadium's lower bowl, alongside a further three new suites inside the press box. During the meeting, it was noted that the new suites would be constructed in "unused or underutilized areas" and add between 130 and 138 premium ticket opportunities.
Press box capacity is set to be lowered as a consequence of the project. Trustee Mike Rodgers, assistant vice chancellor for construction management, said the result will still leave the capacity in the Bryant-Denny Stadium press box on par with the average across the Southeastern Conference.
"Approximately 1,200 square feet of the existing press box will be renovated," Rodgers said. "We're not losing any, we're not causing a problem with press-box accessibility based on capacity."
Bryant-Denny Stadium is, however, the fourth-largest stadium in the SEC, with a total seating capacity of 101,821 as of this writing. That's over 9,000 more than the largest stadium in the conference which does not have a six-figure capacity (Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., seats 92,746, sixth largest in the SEC).
Rodgers participated in a tour of the areas where suite additions were being considered on Wednesday. Director of athletic facilities Brandon Sevedge, who led the tour, shared that the forthcoming suites are in demand, with revenue expected to support "athletics and future projects within athletics," per Rodgers.
The four lower-bowl suites are slated to include exterior seating, as well as interior lounge areas in the upper corners of the Zone clubs. Davis Architects Inc. in Birmingham was approved as the preferred firm for the project, which comes with a total price tag of $5 million.
That money will come from Crimson Tide Foundation funds. The foundation is the UA athletics department's fundraising arm, meaning the cost for the new suite areas will be covered by way of money from charitable donations. Revenues stemming from the project, for which an expected completion date was not provided during Thursday's meeting, are anticipated to be around $10 million.
"We looked at sightlines related to these four corner suites. They're adjacent to the corner scoreboards," Rodgers said. "There's no significant issue with sightlines related to access, visual access, to the field."
There will be another vote among the trustees on Friday, at which time the full board will be assembled for the final decision regarding the renovations.