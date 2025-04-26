Nick Saban Shares 'Biggest Recruiting Mistake We Ever Made' at Alabama
Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban is known for being one of the greatest recruits in the history of college football and his 44 future first-round NFL Draft picks while with the Crimson Tide are evident of that.
But during the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the College GameDay analyst made a massive statement after the New York Jets selected LSU tight end Mason Taylor.
"This was the biggest recruiting mistake we ever made," Saban said during ABC's broadcast. "This guy is the best tight end we had in camp."
While showing Taylor's highlights, his game-winning two-point conversion against Alabama in 2022 was displayed.
“Here he beats us and knocks us out of the playoff right here,” Saban said.
Saban previously coached Pro Football Hall-of-Famers Jason Taylor and Zack Thomas, who are the father and uncle of Mason Taylor respectively.
"I know that he's got two Pro Bowler DNA [with] Zack and Jason," Saban said. "We bring the guy in and we shuffled around on whether we were going to offer him or not. He commits to LSU, then we try to get him.
"This guy is an outstanding player. He’s got the right mental makeup. He can play all the spots at tight end. He can play hand in the dirt, he can move as an H, he can play out as a wideout. This guy is a really good player. He’s my favorite all-around tight end.”
Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft for rounds 2-3 is live. Alabama quarter Jalen Milroe along with several other Alabama prospects are still on the board.