No. 7 Alabama Football vs. No. 11 Tennessee Official Injury Report
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Prior to this season, the Southeastern Conference recently implemented a policy that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.
That being said, No. 7 Alabama football will play its fourth SEC matchup of the season on the road against No. 11 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then on game day to provide further clarity, players will be designated as “available,” “game time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game.
Alabama Availability Report
- Yhonzae Pierre, LB — Questionable
- Kendrick Law, WR — Probable
- Kobe Prentice, WR — Probable
- Domani Jackson, CB — Probable
- Cayden Jones, LB — Out
Tennessee Availability Report
- Jourdan Thomas, DB — Out
- Keenan Pili, LB — Out
- Edwin Spillman, DB — Out
- Cameron Seldon, RB — Questionable
- Lance Heard, OL — Probable
Prior to the injury report's official release, Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer announced during Wednesday's weekly SEC Coaches Teleconference that wide receivers Kendrick Law and Kobe Prentice are "probable" for Saturday and that they'll keep monitoring them as the week progresses.
After suffering a lower-body injury against Georgia, Law didn't travel with the team ahead of the Crimson Tide's historic upset loss to Vanderbilt. In addition, Law, who was listed as questionable for last week's South Carolina game, suited up for pregame warmups but he didn't end up playing.
Like Law, Prentice was also listed as questionable for the Crimson Tide's home matchup against South Carolina, but he was ruled out before kickoff. After hauling in a pass for a 15-yard gain in the second quarter against Vanderbilt, Prentice took a big hit to the head, which was called a targeting on the defending. He left the field under his own power but didn't return to the game.
On Oct. 8, Alabama WOLF linebacker Yhonzae Pierre posted a photo from a hospital bed on his Instagram story. The caption read "Just a minor setback for a major comeback." The details of Pierre's injury were uncertain at the time and still are.
DeBoer ruled him out for the South Carolina game on Oct. 9. On Wednesday, DeBoer gave an update on the redshirt freshman's status
“He would be still up in the air right now,” DeBoer said during the teleconference. “So probably probable to questionable, somewhere in there.”
The injuries to Alabama cornerback Domani Jackson and linebacker Cayden Jones are unknown at this time.