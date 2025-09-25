One Key Stat Where Alabama is Far Behind Georgia
As No. 17 Alabama prepares for its road showdown against No. 5 Georgia on Saturday evening, getting off the field following third downs will be crucial.
That said, when the Crimson Tide's offense is on the field, it'll face a Bulldogs defense that allows opponents to convert third downs 29.63 percent of the time—the 28th-best mark in FBS.
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer is well aware of this. Converting on third down offensively in front of a blackout Athens, Ga, crowd will likely be a tremendous factor in deciding the game's outcome and DeBoer opened up about it during Wednesday's SEC Coaches teleconference.
"It's everything from the back end and coverages to the pressures they want to run," DeBoer said. "Great scheme foundation to start with. But then, they always do a great job of really dialing into how they want to attack you."
Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb will have to plan around Georgia's expertise.
“Obviously, coach Kirby [Smart] has done a great job getting that defense set over a number of years," Grubb said on Monday. "They’re super multiple in what they do; they can get to about any coverage scheme they need to.
"Pressure packages are very advanced on third down, so we have to be ready for that. I think their guys run to the football, they play hard in between the whistle, physical up front. They’ll be a good test.”
While Georgia is among the best in the country in this stat category, the same can't be said for Alabama. The Crimson Tide's defense allowing opponents to convert 45.95 percent of its third-down attempts is tied for 100th among 136 teams.
The numbers from the first three games: Florida State went 5-for-12 (41.67 percent), ULM was 6-for-14 (42.86) and Wisconsin converted 6 of 11 when the Crimson Tide defense tried ending the possession.
"We've got to do the same," DeBoer said. "We've got to do a good job of getting what we want and attacking back. And so that's always been our mindset and that's what we want to focus on. But obviously, we've got to be ready for a lot of different things as we prepare for Saturday."
While the third-down defensive numbers are massively different between these two programs, the same cannot be said about the offensive part of this stat category.
Alabama has the lead and its third-down conversion rate is actually the same exact percentage as its stopping opponents after three plays (45.95 percent—38th). But Georgia is right there at 45th in the nation with 42.42 percent.
With all these numbers in mind, former Alabama head coach Nick Saban has said numerous times in the past that games are won at the line of scrimmage. As many third-and-short opportunities are bound to happen on Saturday, getting stops will be vital for the Crimson Tide to leave Athens on top.