What Kalen DeBoer, Kirby Smart Said About Alabama-Georgia Matchup
No. 17 Alabama will face No. 5 Georgia on the road on Saturday night in a must-see SEC opener.
The Crimson Tide took down the Bulldogs 41-34 in Tuscaloosa, Ala., last season in a matchup that was widely regarded as the "Game of the Year." It was Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer's first SEC game.
But now, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart will play host in Athens, Ga. Smart and DeBoer both spoke about each other's teams during Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference. Here's what they said:
Note: the excerpts in this article only include what DeBoer said about Georgia and what Smart said about Alabama. The full YouTube interviews from both coaches are linked in the story.
Kalen DeBoer
Opening Statement:
"Excited about the challenge against a really good Georgia football team. Coach Smart has done a great job again of putting a team together. [Georgia] competes from start to finish, has toughness and is doing a good job of executing."
On Georgia's run game:
"There's always a physicality that comes with their style of play. I think they continue to do a really good job of mixing up the concepts, the schemes, the window-dressing.
"Then, you add [quarterback] Gunner Stockton into the mix with his timely keeps, his ability to keep plays alive. It's certainly something you've gotta be ready for."
On Georgia's third-down defense:
"It's everything from the back end and coverages to the pressures they want to run. Great scheme foundation to start with. But then, they always do a great job of really dialing into how they want to attack you.
"And so, we've got to do the same. We've got to do a good job of getting what we want and attacking back. And so that's always been our mindset and that's what we want to focus on. But obviously, we've got to be ready for a lot of different things as we prepare for Saturday."
Kirby Smart
Opening Statement:
"Excited for the game. Should be a great atmosphere. I know our fanbase has been hungry for a game like this at night. Our players are excited.
"A lot of respect for coach DeBoer and his team in the way they play, compete and the physicality they play with. Looking forward to the opportunity to see our guys go out and play."
On Alabama's offense and OC Ryan Grubb's play-calling:
“They’re very efficient. They’re playing at a high level. I think [Grubb] has gotten really comfortable with Ty [Simpson] at quarterback. Timing of throws, the vision, awareness of coverage, the ability to run the ball and set up shots off of play action, package plays.
"They do a good job of setting up plays as far as what they carry for that game complements the formations. They’re not predictable in what they do. They balance you up with a good bit of tempo, and they make you defend the whole field, vertically and horizontally. They do a good job.”