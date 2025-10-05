Photo Gallery: Another Look at the 30-14 Alabama Win Over Vanderbilt
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- No. 10 Alabama took down No. 16 Vanderbilt 30-14 in the SEC home opener to get revenge on the Commodores after losing last season.
Enjoy checking out BamaCentral's best photos from a beautiful day in Bryant-Denny Stadium as the Crimson Tide stayed unbeaten in SEC action.
1. Conor Talty
The Crimson Tide kicker warms up before the Vanderbilt game. Conor Talty scored 12 points on three field goals and three extra points.
2. Alabama Cheerleader
The Crimson Tide had a huge game against Vanderbilt. One of Alabama's cheerleaders helps get the crowd excited before kickoff.
3. Alabama Tight End Jay Lindsey
Crimson Tide redshirt freshman tight end Jay Lindsey looks in a pass during warmups before Alabama takes on the Vanderbilt Commodores.
4. Ty Simpson Takes a Snap in the Vanderbilt Game
Alabama's quarterback takes a snap early in the SEC home opener against the Vanderbilt Commodores.
5. Alabama Commits its First Turnover of the Year
The Crimson Tide went four games without an offensive turnover. Unfortunately, Ty Simpson threw an interception to Martel Hight on fourth-and-one on the opening drive of the game against Vanderbilt.
6. Nikhai Hill-Green, Tim Keenan and Deontae Lawson Celebrate a strong play against Vanderbilt
Alabama's transfer linebacker points and poses after a nice play against the Vanderbilt Commodores in the Crimson Tide's 30-14 win.
7. Deontae Lawson Makes a Tackle on Sedrick Alexander
Alabama's veteran linebacker sticks his nose into the fray and makes a tackle on Vanderbilt's Sedrick Alexander.
8. Lotzier Brooks Makes a Tough Catch Over the Middle
Alabama's freshman receiver Lotzier Brooks sits up after making a tough catch over the middle against Vanderbilt. Brooks's only reception of the game went for 30 yards.
9. Ty Simpson Hands the Ball to Jam Miller
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson hands off to Jam Miller in Saturday's game against Vanderbilt. Miller had a huge game, rushing for 136 yards and a touchdown.
10. Kadyn Proctor, Kam Dewberry and Parker Brailsford Line Up Against Vanderbilt
The Crimson Tide offensive line gets ready for a play against the Vanderbilt Commodores.
11. Alabama Linebacker Justin Jefferson Chases Down Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia
Crimson Tide linebacker Justin Jefferson tackles Diego Pavia. Jefferson ended the day with 14 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.
12. Alabama Safety Keon Sabb Breaks Up A Pass Against the Vanderbilt Commodores
Alabama's safety Keon Sabb gets physical and breaks up a pass against the Vanderbilt Commodores to start generating momentum for the Crimson Tide defense.
13. Alabama Safety Keon Sabb Celebrates a Big Play
The Crimson Tide safety Keon Sabb celebrates after breaking up a pass against the Vanderbilt Commodores.
14. Alabama Cornerback Zabien Brown Stares Down Junior Sherrill
The Crimson Tide defensive back stares at Vanderbilt receiver Junior Sherrill in between plays in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
15. Alabama's Tim Keenan Recovers a Fumble
Alabama needed a big play on defense and got it from defensive tackle Tim Keenan as he fell on a fumble to end a Vanderbilt drive in the redzone.
16. Ty Simpson Directs Traffic in the Vanderbilt Game
Alabama's signal caller sends players in motion and points out Vanderbilt's defense before the play in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
17. Ty Simpson Hands Off to Jam Miller
The Crimson Tide quarterback gives the football to Jam Miller against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Alabama mustered 146 yards on the ground in the SEC home opener.
18. Alabama's Offense Gets a Play Started Against the Vanderbilt Commodores
Ty Simpson takes a snap from Parker Brailsford in the Crimson Tide's game against the Vanderbilt Commodores.
19. Alabama Tight End Josh Cuevas Makes an Important Fourth Down Conversion
The Crimson Tide tight end caught a pass short of the sticks and makes a man miss to give Alabama a first down on a fourth-and-long against Vanderbilt.
20. Alabama's Sophomore Receiver Gets Ready For The Next Play
Alabama's superstar receiver Ryan Williams gets ready for the next play. Williams hauled in six receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores.
21. Ryan Williams Celebrates Scoring Against Vanderbilt
The Crimson Tide superstar celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores.
22. Diego Pavia Throws a Pass Against the Alabama Defense
Vanderbilt's quarterback Diego Pavia throws a pass against the Alabama defense. Pavia completed 21-of-36 passes for 198 with a touchdown and one interception in the loss.
23. Alabama Receiver Germie Bernard Celebrates Scoring a Touchdown Against Vanderbilt
Germie Bernard got in the endzone to close the first half against Vanderbilt. Bernard hauled in five receptions for 82 yards and one touchdown against the Commodores.
24. Josh Cuevas Hurdles a Vanderbilt Defender
The Alabama tight end jumps over a Commodore defender. Cuevas hauled in three passes for 35 yards against Vanderbilt.
25. Bryce Cowan Nearly Scooped And Scored Against Alabama
Vanderbilt almost recovered a fumble for a touchdown against Alabama, but Ty Simpson was ruled down and the Crimson Tide retained possesion.
26. Alabama's Cheerleader Backflips During the Vanderbilt Game
A Crimson Tide cheerleader backflips during the Vanderbilt game to entertain the crowd.
27. Justin Jefferson Sacks Diego Pavia
Alabama's linebacker Justin Jefferson sacks Diego Pavia in the Vanderbilt game. The Crimson Tide defense dug in and pitched a second half shutout against the Commodores.
28. Justin Jefferson Celebrates a Big Play Against Vanderbilt
Yhonzae Pierre, Justin Jefferson and Deontae Lawson celebrate Jefferson getting a big sack agains the Vanderbilt Commodores.
29. Jam Miller Scores a Rushing Touchdown Against Vanderbilt
Alabama scores near the end of the Vanderbilt game. Jam Miller gets into the endzone in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
30. Alabama's Offensive Line Celebrates Jam Miller's Final Touchdown
The Crimson Tide offensive line celebrates in the endzone after Jam Miller scored in the fourth quarter to put the game on ice against the Vanderbilt Commodores.