Photo Gallery: Another Look at the 30-14 Alabama Win Over Vanderbilt

The Crimson Tide got its revenge on the Commodores in the SEC home opener. Check out some photos from the victory.

Joe Gaither

Justin Jefferson Chases Down Diego Pavia
Justin Jefferson Chases Down Diego Pavia / Nico Pentile | BamaCentra
In this story:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- No. 10 Alabama took down No. 16 Vanderbilt 30-14 in the SEC home opener to get revenge on the Commodores after losing last season.

Enjoy checking out BamaCentral's best photos from a beautiful day in Bryant-Denny Stadium as the Crimson Tide stayed unbeaten in SEC action.

1. Conor Talty

Alabama's Kicker Warms Up Before Vanderbilt Game
Connor Taly / Nico Pintile | BamaCentra

The Crimson Tide kicker warms up before the Vanderbilt game. Conor Talty scored 12 points on three field goals and three extra points.

2. Alabama Cheerleader

Alabama Football Cheerleader
Alabama Cheerleader / Nico Pintile | BamaCentra

The Crimson Tide had a huge game against Vanderbilt. One of Alabama's cheerleaders helps get the crowd excited before kickoff.

3. Alabama Tight End Jay Lindsey

Alabama redshirt freshman Jay Lindsey warms up before Vanderbilt game.
Alabama Tight End Jay Lindsey / Nico Pintile | BamaCentral

Crimson Tide redshirt freshman tight end Jay Lindsey looks in a pass during warmups before Alabama takes on the Vanderbilt Commodores.

4. Ty Simpson Takes a Snap in the Vanderbilt Game

The Alabama QB takes a snap in the Vanderbilt game.
Ty Simpson / Nico Pintile | BamaCentral

Alabama's quarterback takes a snap early in the SEC home opener against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

5. Alabama Commits its First Turnover of the Year

Vanderbilt Corner Martel Hight makes a game-changing play.
Martel Hight Intercepts Ty Simpson / Nico Pentile | BamaCentra

The Crimson Tide went four games without an offensive turnover. Unfortunately, Ty Simpson threw an interception to Martel Hight on fourth-and-one on the opening drive of the game against Vanderbilt.

6. Nikhai Hill-Green, Tim Keenan and Deontae Lawson Celebrate a strong play against Vanderbilt

Alabama's defender get fired up in the Vanderbilt game
Nikhai Hill-Green with Tim Keenan and Deontae Lawson / Nico Pentile | BamaCentra

Alabama's transfer linebacker points and poses after a nice play against the Vanderbilt Commodores in the Crimson Tide's 30-14 win.

7. Deontae Lawson Makes a Tackle on Sedrick Alexander

The Crimson Tide linebacker takes down the Vanderbilt running back
Deontae Lawson makes a tackle on Sedrick Alexander / Nico Pentile | BamaCentral

Alabama's veteran linebacker sticks his nose into the fray and makes a tackle on Vanderbilt's Sedrick Alexander.

8. Lotzier Brooks Makes a Tough Catch Over the Middle

Alabama's freshman receiver sits up after making a catch over the middle.
Lotzier Brooks makes a tough catch / Nico Pentile | BamaCentra

Alabama's freshman receiver Lotzier Brooks sits up after making a tough catch over the middle against Vanderbilt. Brooks's only reception of the game went for 30 yards.

9. Ty Simpson Hands the Ball to Jam Miller

Alabama got its running game going against Vanderbilt
Jam Miller and Ty Simpson in Alabama's Backfield / Nico Pentile | BamaCentra

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson hands off to Jam Miller in Saturday's game against Vanderbilt. Miller had a huge game, rushing for 136 yards and a touchdown.

10. Kadyn Proctor, Kam Dewberry and Parker Brailsford Line Up Against Vanderbilt

Kadyn Proctor, Kam Dewberry and Parker Brailsford
Alabama's Offensive Line / Nico Pentile | BamaCentra

The Crimson Tide offensive line gets ready for a play against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

11. Alabama Linebacker Justin Jefferson Chases Down Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia

Jefferson chases down Pavia
Justin Jefferson Chases Down Diego Pavia / Nico Pentile | BamaCentra

Crimson Tide linebacker Justin Jefferson tackles Diego Pavia. Jefferson ended the day with 14 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

12. Alabama Safety Keon Sabb Breaks Up A Pass Against the Vanderbilt Commodores

The Crimson Tide safety forces an incompletion in the Vanderbilt game.
Alabama safety Keon Sabb breaks up a pass / Nico Pentile | BamaCentra

Alabama's safety Keon Sabb gets physical and breaks up a pass against the Vanderbilt Commodores to start generating momentum for the Crimson Tide defense.

13. Alabama Safety Keon Sabb Celebrates a Big Play

Keon Sabb celebrates after a big play
Alabama Safety Keon Sabb / Nico Pentile | BamaCentra

The Crimson Tide safety Keon Sabb celebrates after breaking up a pass against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

14. Alabama Cornerback Zabien Brown Stares Down Junior Sherrill

Alabama's cornerback stares down Vanderbilt's Junior Sherrill
Zabien Brown / Nico Pentile | BamaCentra

The Crimson Tide defensive back stares at Vanderbilt receiver Junior Sherrill in between plays in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

15. Alabama's Tim Keenan Recovers a Fumble

The Alabama defender falls on the football to end a Commodore drive
Tim Keenan Recovers a Fumble in the Vanderbilt game / Nico Pentile | BamaCentra

Alabama needed a big play on defense and got it from defensive tackle Tim Keenan as he fell on a fumble to end a Vanderbilt drive in the redzone.

16. Ty Simpson Directs Traffic in the Vanderbilt Game

Alabama's quarterback changes the play at the line of scrimmage
Ty Simpson Directs Traffic / Nico Pentile | BamaCentra

Alabama's signal caller sends players in motion and points out Vanderbilt's defense before the play in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

17. Ty Simpson Hands Off to Jam Miller

Alabama quarterback give the ball to Miller against Vanderbilt
Ty Simpson hands off to Jam Miller / Nico Pentile | BamaCentra

The Crimson Tide quarterback gives the football to Jam Miller against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Alabama mustered 146 yards on the ground in the SEC home opener.

18. Alabama's Offense Gets a Play Started Against the Vanderbilt Commodores

Parker Brailsford and Ty Simpson get an offensive play started against the Commodores
Alabama's Offense Against Vanderbilt / Nico Pentile | BamaCentra

Ty Simpson takes a snap from Parker Brailsford in the Crimson Tide's game against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

19. Alabama Tight End Josh Cuevas Makes an Important Fourth Down Conversion

Alabama tight end Josh Cuevas converts an important fourth down to keep the Crimson Tide on the field
Josh Cuevas Makes a Big Play on Fourth Down / Nico Pentile | BamaCentra

The Crimson Tide tight end caught a pass short of the sticks and makes a man miss to give Alabama a first down on a fourth-and-long against Vanderbilt.

20. Alabama's Sophomore Receiver Gets Ready For The Next Play

Alabama's star receiver lines up for a play
Ryan Williams / Nico Pentile | BamaCentra

Alabama's superstar receiver Ryan Williams gets ready for the next play. Williams hauled in six receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

21. Ryan Williams Celebrates Scoring Against Vanderbilt

The Crimson Tide star celebrates after scoring Alabama's first touchdown of the game
Ryan Williams Scores Alabama's First Touchdown / Nico Pentile | BamaCentra

The Crimson Tide superstar celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

22. Diego Pavia Throws a Pass Against the Alabama Defense

The Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback throws a pass in Bryant-Denny Stadium
Diego Pavia Throws a Pass Against Alabama / Nico Pentile | BamaCentra

Vanderbilt's quarterback Diego Pavia throws a pass against the Alabama defense. Pavia completed 21-of-36 passes for 198 with a touchdown and one interception in the loss.

23. Alabama Receiver Germie Bernard Celebrates Scoring a Touchdown Against Vanderbilt

Alabama scored a clutch touchdown against the Commodores
Germie Bernard Celebrates Scoring a Touchdown / Nico Pentile | BamaCentra

Germie Bernard got in the endzone to close the first half against Vanderbilt. Bernard hauled in five receptions for 82 yards and one touchdown against the Commodores.

24. Josh Cuevas Hurdles a Vanderbilt Defender

The Alabama tight end shows off his athleticism against the Commodes
Josh Cuevas Hurdles a Vanderbilt Defender / Nico Pentile | BamaCentra

The Alabama tight end jumps over a Commodore defender. Cuevas hauled in three passes for 35 yards against Vanderbilt.

25. Bryce Cowan Nearly Scooped And Scored Against Alabama

Vanderbilt nearly scored a defensive touchdown but the fumble was overturned
Bryce Cowan Celebrates a Play That Wasn't To Be / Nico Pentile | BamaCentra

Vanderbilt almost recovered a fumble for a touchdown against Alabama, but Ty Simpson was ruled down and the Crimson Tide retained possesion.

26. Alabama's Cheerleader Backflips During the Vanderbilt Game

An Alabama cheerleader does a backflip during the Vanderbilt game
Alabama Cheerleader / Nico Pentile | BamaCentra

A Crimson Tide cheerleader backflips during the Vanderbilt game to entertain the crowd.

27. Justin Jefferson Sacks Diego Pavia

The Alabama linebacker comes up with a sack against the Commodores.
Justin Jefferson sacks Diego Pavia / Nico Pentile | BamaCentra

Alabama's linebacker Justin Jefferson sacks Diego Pavia in the Vanderbilt game. The Crimson Tide defense dug in and pitched a second half shutout against the Commodores.

28. Justin Jefferson Celebrates a Big Play Against Vanderbilt

Alabama's Defense Celebrates a big play
Justin Jefferson Celebrates / Nico Pentile | BamaCentra

Yhonzae Pierre, Justin Jefferson and Deontae Lawson celebrate Jefferson getting a big sack agains the Vanderbilt Commodores.

29. Jam Miller Scores a Rushing Touchdown Against Vanderbilt

The Alabama running back breaks out in the fourth quarter
Jam Miller scores a TD against Vanderbilt / Nico Pentile | BamaCentra

Alabama scores near the end of the Vanderbilt game. Jam Miller gets into the endzone in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

30. Alabama's Offensive Line Celebrates Jam Miller's Final Touchdown

Kadyn Proctor and Parker Brailsford Celebrate in the fourth quarter
Alabama's Offensive Line Celebrates the Final Touchdown / Nico Pentile | BamaCentra

The Crimson Tide offensive line celebrates in the endzone after Jam Miller scored in the fourth quarter to put the game on ice against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Joe Gaither
JOE GAITHER

Joe Gaither oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt web sites.

