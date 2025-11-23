Photo Gallery From Alabama's Annihilation Over Eastern Illinois

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 10 Alabama football dismantled Eastern Illinois 56-0 at home on Saturday.
"Just good to get a lot of guys out there today and, of course, get the win, and just a good week of practice," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said in his opening statement during the postgame press conference. "Good locker room downstairs. Excited about a few things. One, getting a lot of guys on the field. Had some shout-outs, to some of the walk-ons in particular who put in a lot of work.
"Guys who got some stops and put the ball in the end zone, and then just looking ahead too, to the excitement of what lies ahead with the Iron Bowl. Just, the opportunities that are in front of us. And so, a lot of the things that we would have goals for are all there
"The things we set out to do at the beginning of the season, or even way back in January, right in front of us. Go attack it, and I know we're gonna do that. Love the response that we had this week, all week, and the work on practice."
The Crimson Tide offense showed a revival in the run game, while the defense allowed 34 total yards — the fewest allowed in a game since October 13, 1962. BamaCentral captured a ton of moments from Alabama's final home game of the regular season.
Here is a photo gallery from Alabama's win over the Panthers:
Alabama Head Coach Kalen DeBoer
Alabama Head Coach Kalen DeBoer smiling while leaving the field after the game against Eastern Illinois on November 22, 2025. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI
Alabama Wide Receiver Ryan Williams
Alabama Wide Receiver Ryan Williams smiling while walking off the field after the game against Eastern Illinois on November 22, 2025. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI
Alabama Quarterback Austin Mack
Alabama Quarterback Austin Mack runs for a touchdown in the second half against Eastern Illinois on November 22, 2025. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI
Alabama Tight End Marshall Pritchett
Alabama Tight End Marshall Pritchett catches a pass in the second half of the game against Eastern Illinois on November 22, 2025. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI
Alabama Quarterback Keelon Russell
Alabama Quarterback Keelon Russell calls a play in the second half against Eastern Illinois on November 22, 2025. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI
Alabama Running Back Richard Young
Alabama Running Back Richard Young runs through a hole in the defense in the second half of the game against Eastern Illinois on November 22, 2025. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI
Alabama Running Back AK Dear
Alabama Defensive Lineman Fatutoa Henry sacks the Eastern Illinois quarterback in the second half of the game on November 22, 2025. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI
Alabama Running Back AK Dear runs in the red zone in the second half of the game against Eastern Illinois on November 22, 2025. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI
Alabama Wide Receiver MJ Chirgwin
Alabama Wide Receiver MJ Chirgwin runs for a first down in the second half against Eastern Illinois on November 22, 2025. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI
Alabama Running Back Daniel Hill
Alabama Running Back Daniel Hill carries the ball in the first half of the game against Eastern Illinois on November 22, 2025. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI
Alabama Quarterback Ty Simpson
Alabama Quarterback Ty Simpson calls a play in the first half of the game against Eastern Illinois on November 22, 2025. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI
Alabama Head Coach Kalen DeBoer
Alabama Head Coach Kalen DeBoer watches a play unfold in the first half of the game against Eastern Illinois on November 22, 2025. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI
Alabama Running Back Kevin Riley
Alabama Running Back Kevin Riley hammers through Eastern Illinois defenders in the first half of the game on November 22, 2025. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI
Alabama Cornerback Dijon Lee Jr.
Alabama Defensive Back Dijon Lee Jr. intercepts the ball on the first drive of the game against Eastern Illinois on November 22, 2025. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI
Alabama Running Back Jam Miller
Alabama Running Back Jam Miller runs for a first down in the first half of the game against Eastern Illinois on November 22, 2025. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI
Alabama Kicker Conor Talty
Alabama Kicker Conor Talty kicks an extra point in the first half against Eastern Illinois on November 22, 2025. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI
Alabama Nose Tackle Tim Keenan III
Alabama Defensive Lineman Tim Keenan III celebrates his forced fumble in the first half of the game against Eastern Illinois on November 22, 2025. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI
Alabama Left Tackle Kadyn Proctor
Alabama Offensive Lineman Kadyn Proctor catches the ball in the first half of the game against Eastern Illinois on November 22, 2025. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI
Alabama Wide Receiver Isaiah Horton
Alabama Wide Receiver Isaiah Horton carries the ball in the first half of the game against Eastern Illinois against November 22, 2025. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI
Eastern Illinois Head Coach Chris Wilkerson
Eastern Illinois Panthers head coach Chris Wilkerson huddles during a time out during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. / Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images
Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.
Sarah Munzenmaier is an architectural engineering major at Alabama, but has been doing photography since freshman year of high school. She previously worked for the Crimson White and is originally from Raleigh, N.C. "I love sports photography, and watching any and all sports. Something fun about me is that I love all North Carolina pro teams, but my favorite team out of NC is the Carolina Hurricanes."