Alabama Midweek Injury Updates for Five Players Ahead of Wisconsin
Alabama football was without wide receiver Ryan Williams, running back Jam Miller, nose tackles Tim Keenan III and Jeremiah Beaman (likely out for the year) and WOLF linebacker Jah-Marien Latham during last Saturday's 73-0 beatdown against Louisiana Monroe.
The Crimson Tide was fortunate not to have any players require athletic trainers to come on the field while they were down on the ground and head coach Kalen DeBoer said during the postgame press conference that Alabama "got through healthy for the most part."
On Monday, DeBoer said, “We’ve got a number of guys that are day-to-day," and explained on Saturday night that more specific injury updates "might be more mid-week." Well, DeBoer gave more details for each player during Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference.
Wide receiver Ryan Williams (concussion) warmed up in full uniform last Saturday but did not play against ULM. Typical reserve wide receivers Rico Scott, Lotzeir Brooks and Cole Adams had more snaps in Williams' absence. DeBoer shared the latest on the star wide receiver.
“Ryan Williams, we expect him to play,” DeBoer said.
Tight end Danny Lewis Jr. was not included on last week's injury report, but he was seen wearing a boot on his leg during the ULM game. It's unknown when this injury occurred.
“Danny Lewis will be out this weekend still, but is making progress,” DeBoer said.
DeBoer also shared the news for running back Jam Miller (collarbone), defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (ankle) and WOLF linebacker Jah-Marien Latham (lower-body).
“Jah-Marien Latham and Jam Miller and TK are all gonna be game-time decisions,” DeBoer said. “They’re getting their work in, making some progress. And so not much difference between all three of them, even though they are different injuries.”
Miller also warmed up in full uniform but did not make his season debut vs. ULM. There was no set order between running backs on the Week 2 depth chart, but Kevin Riley led the group in carries and the entire team in receptions. After stating on Monday that there's a chance Miller could play on Saturday, DeBoer provided an update on Miller during the teleconference.
Keenan was out for the second consecutive game last Saturday. True freshman London Simmons was starting at nose tackle as Keenan and Beaman were both out. Here's the latest on Keenan.
Latham was not dressed in the Alabama uniform during warmups before Saturday's game. Starter Qua Russaw had more snaps than usual, and Yhonzae Pierre backed him up.