Report: Alabama Left Tackle Kadyn Proctor Expected to Play vs. Wisconsin

The highly touted left tackle is expected to make his season debut after missing the first two games.

Hunter De Siver

The Crimson Tide football team continued practice Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, as they prepare for the season opener and the first game under new head coach Kalen DeBoer. Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (74) cools off between drills. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK
Alabama left tackle Kadyn Proctor is expected to play against Wisconsin on Saturday, per CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz.

After the team’s practice on Wednesday morning, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer opened up about Proctor’s progress from a lingering shoulder injury during the weekly SEC coaches teleconference. 

"Really was headed in a really good direction right at the very end of last week,” DeBoer said about Proctor. “Turned the corner, I think, there. Is in a good spot here. Done a nice job here in the first two days of practice."

Proctor was slated to be Alabama's starter at left tackle, but suffered a shoulder injury during pregame warmups of the season opener against Western Kentucky and has missed the first two games. Elijah Pritchett moved into Proctor's role against the Hilltoppers, but then he suffered a setback during practice leading up to the South Florida game.

Tyler Booker then started at left tackle against USF with redshirt freshman Wilkin Formby at right tackle. Despite being dinged up, Pritchett played the final six minutes of the game at right tackle against the Bulls.

Sources confirmed with BamaCentral that Proctor is physically ready to play Saturday’s game against Wisconsin, as he hopes to help lead this offensive line in an SEC-Big Ten showdown.

Proctor played a pivotal role on the Crimson Tide offensive line last season as he was named a Freshman All-American and landed a spot on the All-SEC Freshman First Team.

Saturday's game at Camp Randall Stadium will be DeBoer's first road test with the Crimson Tide.

Camp Randall Stadium has a capacity of 80,321 people and best believe it will sell out when Alabama comes to town. The Badgers’ home crowd is notorious for its noise from start to finish.

The hype around Camp Randall Stadium will be put to the test on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 11 a.m. CT on FOX.

