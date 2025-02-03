Report: Former Crimson Tide OC Nick Sheridan to Remain at Alabama
The Alabama football program made waves Sunday evening by hiring Ryan Grubb as offensive coordinator following his one-season stint in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks. That put the status of Nick Sheridan, who had assumed that role with the Crimson Tide after Grubb departed for Seattle, in flux.
According to a report from ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Sheridan will remain on the Crimson Tide's coaching staff along with co-offensive coordinator JaMarcus Shephard. Both joined Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer when he made the move to Tuscaloosa from Washington last January.
A lot has happened since then, and Sheridan had originally been slated to take over as tight ends coach, with Grubb set to continue the offensive coordinator duties as he had with the Huskies. Once Sheridan was elevated, he took over a unit which returned starting quarterback Jalen Milroe but also lost a number of other pieces.
Grubb's departure from Seattle was made official last month; the Seahawks missed the playoffs this past season despite a second-place finish in the NFC West. Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide's 9-4 finish to the 2024-25 campaign cemented the program's first season with fewer than 10 wins since 2007. In all but one of its losses, the Crimson Tide experienced offensive struggles, scoring fewer than 20 points in those three games (Alabama scored 35 points against Vanderbilt despite being badly outclassed in terms of time of possession, holding the ball for fewer than 20 minutes).