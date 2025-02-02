Alabama Hires Ryan Grubb as Offensive Coordinator
Kalen DeBoer is reuniting with his former offensive coordinator per a release from the school's NIL entity "Yea Alabama" on Sunday night. Alabama has hired former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator for the same role with the Crimson Tide heading into DeBoer's second season in Tuscaloosa.
Grubb was part of DeBoer's initial staff at Alabama when he was hired as head coach in January 2024, but was soon hired by the Seahawks where he spent the past season. Grubb was part of DeBoer's staff at Washington in 2022 and 2023, where he helped coach the Huskies to the CFP championship game in the 2023 season. He also worked under or with DeBoer at Sioux Falls, Eastern Michigan and Fresno State.
It was announced on Jan. 6 that Grubb would not be returning with the Seahawks for another season.
In their first season together at Washington, DeBoer and Grubb combined to produce the top passing offense in the national and the No. 2 overall offense with a top-15 scoring offense in 2022 and 2023. They helped quarterback Michael Penix Jr. a Heisman finalist in 2023.
Grubb will have the opportunity to work with a new quarterback at Alabama in 2025. With Jalen Milroe moving on to the NFL, there will be a quarterback competition this spring between redshirt junior Ty Simpson, redshirt sophomore Austin Mack and true freshman Keelon Russell.
Nick Sheridan was promoted from tight ends coach to serve as offensive coordinator for Alabama this past season after Grubb was hired by the Seahawks. An announcement has not yet been made about what Sheridan's future is with the program.
