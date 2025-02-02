Bama Central

Alabama Hires Ryan Grubb as Offensive Coordinator

Kalen DeBoer's former assistant joins the Crimson Tide staff.

Katie Windham

Oct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb watches pregame warmups against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Oct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb watches pregame warmups against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Kalen DeBoer is reuniting with his former offensive coordinator per a release from the school's NIL entity "Yea Alabama" on Sunday night. Alabama has hired former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator for the same role with the Crimson Tide heading into DeBoer's second season in Tuscaloosa.

Grubb was part of DeBoer's initial staff at Alabama when he was hired as head coach in January 2024, but was soon hired by the Seahawks where he spent the past season. Grubb was part of DeBoer's staff at Washington in 2022 and 2023, where he helped coach the Huskies to the CFP championship game in the 2023 season. He also worked under or with DeBoer at Sioux Falls, Eastern Michigan and Fresno State.

It was announced on Jan. 6 that Grubb would not be returning with the Seahawks for another season.

In their first season together at Washington, DeBoer and Grubb combined to produce the top passing offense in the national and the No. 2 overall offense with a top-15 scoring offense in 2022 and 2023. They helped quarterback Michael Penix Jr. a Heisman finalist in 2023.

Grubb will have the opportunity to work with a new quarterback at Alabama in 2025. With Jalen Milroe moving on to the NFL, there will be a quarterback competition this spring between redshirt junior Ty Simpson, redshirt sophomore Austin Mack and true freshman Keelon Russell.

Nick Sheridan was promoted from tight ends coach to serve as offensive coordinator for Alabama this past season after Grubb was hired by the Seahawks. An announcement has not yet been made about what Sheridan's future is with the program.

This story will be updated

Published |Modified
Katie Windham
KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 

Home/Football