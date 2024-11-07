Bama Central

Report: Live Tiger Could Be in Stadium for Alabama's Game at LSU

The Louisiana governor reportedly wants a live tiger back on the sidelines of Tiger Stadium for the first time in almost a decade.

LSU Tigers cheerleaders look at mascot Mike the Tiger before their game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium.
LSU Tigers cheerleaders look at mascot Mike the Tiger before their game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium.

Tiger Stadium at night is one of the best scenes in all of college sports, and things could be even more crazy this Saturday night for Alabama's top-15 matchup at LSU.

According to a report by LouisianaSports.net, Louisiana govenor Jeff Landry is facilitating the delivery of a live tiger to be caged and wheeled around the sidelines of Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge prior to kickoff on Saturday.

LSU has a live Bengal tiger mascot named Mike VII that lives on the campus of Louisiana State University. The school stopped the tradition of bringing the live mascot into the stadium in 2015 after the death of the previous mascot, Mike VI.

The university is concerned with the trauma being caged around in front of over 100,000 loud fans could induce on a tiger, so it will not be Mike VII in the stadium according to LouisianaSports.net's report.

Alabama has a 29-10-3 record all time in away games at LSU. The Crimson Tide has won six of its last eight games at Tiger Stadium, but did lose the last trip in 2022, 32-31 in overtime.

The No. 11 Crimson Tide and No. 15 Tigers are set for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC

