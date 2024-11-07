Report: Live Tiger Could Be in Stadium for Alabama's Game at LSU
Tiger Stadium at night is one of the best scenes in all of college sports, and things could be even more crazy this Saturday night for Alabama's top-15 matchup at LSU.
According to a report by LouisianaSports.net, Louisiana govenor Jeff Landry is facilitating the delivery of a live tiger to be caged and wheeled around the sidelines of Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge prior to kickoff on Saturday.
LSU has a live Bengal tiger mascot named Mike VII that lives on the campus of Louisiana State University. The school stopped the tradition of bringing the live mascot into the stadium in 2015 after the death of the previous mascot, Mike VI.
The university is concerned with the trauma being caged around in front of over 100,000 loud fans could induce on a tiger, so it will not be Mike VII in the stadium according to LouisianaSports.net's report.
Alabama has a 29-10-3 record all time in away games at LSU. The Crimson Tide has won six of its last eight games at Tiger Stadium, but did lose the last trip in 2022, 32-31 in overtime.
The No. 11 Crimson Tide and No. 15 Tigers are set for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC
Read more: Alabama Football at LSU Official Injury Report
Alabama Defense 'Starving' to Find End Zone
Where Alabama Ranks in Initial 2024 College Football Playoff Poll