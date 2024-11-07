Alabama Football at LSU Official Injury Report
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Prior to this season, the Southeastern Conference recently implemented a policy that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.
That being said, No. 14 Alabama football will play its sixth SEC matchup of the season on the road against No. 16 LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then on game day to provide further clarity, players will be designated as “available,” “game time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game.
This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time.
Alabama Initial Availability Report—Wednesday, Nov. 6
- Keon Sabb, DB — Out
- Cole Adams — Out
LSU Initial Availability Report—Wednesday, Nov. 6
- Jordan Allen, S — Out
- Harold Perkins, LB — Out
- Kyle Parker, WR — Out
- John Emery Jr., RB — Out
- Trey Holly, RB — Out
- Thomas Crawford, OL — Out
- Princeton Malbrue, DE — Out
- Kobe Roberts, OL — Out
- Jake Ibieta, LB — Out
- Tyree Adams, OL — Out
- Garrett Dellinger, OL — Out
- Jacobian Guillory, OL — Out
- CJ Daniels, WR — Questionable
- West Weeks, LB — Questionable
- Kimo Makane’ole, DT — Probable
Prior to the injury report's official release, Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer announced that wide receiver and punt returner Cole Adams is out for the season with a leg injury during Monday's press conference.
"With [Adams'] injury, he'll be out for the year," DeBoer said. "We had to deal with that last week, and it's unfortunate because Cole's a guy who pours everything into it. The effort he put into that first injury [wore an arm brace the past couple of games], we really found out a lot about who he was as a person, as a player, just the toughness he has."
Adams was injured on the Crimson Tide's first offensive possession of the Missouri home game a couple of weeks ago and was immediately taken to the injury tent. He then was carted to the locker room and later returned with his left foot heavily wrapped up on crutches.
Defensive back Keon Sabb went down with a little over five minutes remaining in the first half against Tennessee. He toughened it out with a foot injury the rest of the game, but was declared to be "out for a while" by DeBoer the Monday before the Missouri matchup.