Where Alabama Ranks in Initial 2024 College Football Playoff Poll
The College Football Playoff is expanding to 12 teams for the first time this season, and the CFP committee revealed its first rankings of the 2024 season on Tuesday night. Alabama came in at No. 11 in the initial rankings.
The Crimson Tide is the highest-ranked two-loss team. Alabama was alsoranked No. 11 in both the AP and Coaches polls this week.
While this is the first year of the expanded playoff, the CFP has existed since 2014 with Alabama leading all teams with eight appearances and three national titles in the four-team format. The Crimson Tide missed the playoff in 2019 and 2022. Alabama has appeared in every iteration of the CFP rankings since the initial poll in 2014.
In the 12-team format, there are five automatic qualifying spots given to the four Power Four conference champions and the highest-rated non-Power Four conference champion with seven at-large bids. No matter where the team is ranked, the top four conference champions will get first-round byes and be given the top four seeds in the playoff bracket. This means at No. 11, Alabama would currently be in the 12-team field facing 6-seed Texas in the first round of the playoffs in Austin.
Alabama currently has wins over No. 24 Missouri and No. 3 Georgia in the committee's top 25 with a chance to add to the resume this weekend with a win over No. 15 LSU.
College Football Playoff Rankings- Nov. 5, 2024
1. Oregon (9-0)
2. Ohio State (7-1)
3. Georgia (7-1)
4. Miami (8-0)
5. Texas (7-1)
6. Penn State (7-1)
7. Tennessee (7-1)
8. Indiana (9-0)
9. BYU (8-0)
10. Notre Dame (7-1)
11. Alabama (6-2)
12. Boise State (7-1)
13. SMU (8-1)
14. Texas A&M (7-2)
15. LSU (6-2)
16. Ole Miss (7-2)
17. Iowa State (7-1)
18. Pitt (7-1)
19. Kansas State (7-2)
20. Colorado (6-2)
21. Washington State (7-1)
22. Louisville (6-3)
23. Clemson (6-2)
24. Missouri (6-2)
25. Army (8-0)