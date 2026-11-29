"Obviously, we weren't ready to play." Kalen DeBoer, on the Iron Bowl.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama was not ready to play.

The Crimson Tide spent 60 minutes shooting itself in the foot in its 30-23 loss to Auburn. Sloppiness and poor execution underscored a result that should create existential doubt about the program's standing in today's college football landscape.

There have been games this season where I have struggled to come up with three negative things to say about the team. Tonight, I spent the better part of an hour trying to narrow it down to only three. We'll get into all of those, as well as the little good from the game, in this week's edition of Tide Up, Tide Down, BamaCentral's reactionary postgame series that evaluates some of the best and worst players, moments, and trends from Alabama's season.

Tide Up: Bray Hubbard

If this was Hubbard's last-ever game in Tuscaloosa, it was a good one.

The senior recorded eight tackles, sacked Auburn QB Byrum Brown, and forced a fumble on a play that gave Alabama the ball with the lead in the third quarter.

Hubbard's career will be remembered fondly in the coming years and decades. It wasn't perfect; he never took the leap forward this season that some expected, but he's always had a penchant for big moments. The easiest illustration of this: Hubbard forced turnovers in all three Iron Bowls he played in.

Hubbard, one of Alabama's three captains, did everything he could.

Tide Up: Conor Talty

Talty missed two field goals in Alabama's October win over Texas A&M.

Those are the only kicks he's missed all season.

One year ago, Talty started his redemption tour by burying a pair of field goals, including a 45-yarder, at Jordan-Hare. Today, he put an exclamation point on an elite season by draining three of them.

Talty finishes the regular season 13-for-15 on field goals and 47-for-47 on extra points. He's got one more year of eligibility, and if he uses it in Tuscaloosa, he should enter the 2027 season as a frontrunner for the Lou Groza Award.

Tide Up: Daniel Hill

Daniel Hill shattered his career high with 141 yards in this game. He also found the end zone for the first time since September. And he ripped off the two longest runs of his career, 54 and 55 yards, respectively.

Good performance, but overshadowed by everything that follows...

Tide Down: Ryan Grubb

In the final minute of the first quarter, Alabama lined up for first-and-goal at the two-yard line. Hill had that aforementioned 55-yard run moments earlier, and Trae'Shawn Brown had run four times for positive yardage throughout the drive.

Notably, all of these runs were handoffs. A handoff is a play where the quarterback takes the snap and gives the ball to the running back. Those who have only watched Alabama games this season may not be aware of this, but the handoff is actually a very common play in football. Teams run it dozens of times a game, and it is particularly common in short-yardage situations.

So, of course, Ryan Grubb ran back-to-back direct snaps for Hill.

Naturally.

The first lost a yard, the second gained two yards, and then, when Alabama finally lined up in a normal formation, an illegal snap from center Racin Delgatty backed the offense up and forced a field goal.

The offensive line is worthy of a "Tide Down," and, under normal circumstances, would get one. But there are bigger fish to fry.

The biggest of them being the Alabama offensive coordinator, who, after seeing how those two direct snaps went, returned to the play on a third-and-one to open the fourth quarter.

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Hill fumbled, Auburn recovered the ball in field goal range, and the Crimson Tide never led again.

How can Grubb return as Alabama's offensive coordinator? The offense has been defined by a lack of dimensionality throughout his tenure. He provides no shortage of incredible formations, gutsy playcalls, and moments of brilliance that could almost make one believe he is a great offensive coordinator, but these are ultimately just bells and whistles that are no longer able to mask the deficiencies of an offense that needs a new leader.

Grubb's contract expires in the offseason. It should not be renewed.

Tide Down: Kalen DeBoer

And yet, it might. And DeBoer seems to be the biggest reason for that.

A coach has to defend his assistants. DeBoer called Grubb a "great playcaller" back in October, when people were already calling for his job following Alabama's 26-10 loss to Tennessee. Both coaches have called out poor execution on questionable play calls that didn't work throughout the season. But, when asked about the direct snap to Hill, DeBoer gave an egregious cop-out of an answer.

There's different things that we can do with those packages and stuff. So, you know, just because they stop you one time doesn't mean that there's something else you can't go to, and what you're going to run and stuff. So, I mean, the key is that we fumbled the ball. You know, that's the key, right? The field position from the turnovers that we had, the three that we had, you know, all led to points. Kalen DeBoer

Why did Alabama fumble the ball, coach?

Could it have had anything at all to do with the fact that your running back was taking a snap with the quarterback in motion?

DeBoer has to answer for everything this program does. He has to defend both his players and coaches, and this was an opportunity to acknowledge that maybe, just maybe, one of his players was not put in an ideal position.

Nope.

DeBoer also has to represent the program. He is the figurehead. He's not Nick Saban; he's not supposed to be, but he has a responsibility to speak for his school. So with Alabama's College Football Playoff hopes now on life support after a third loss, this is what DeBoer's "message" to the committee was postgame — his direct case of why his team belongs in the field.

"We have to put four quarters together there, and, you know, going through the grind of the season and obviously this team (Auburn), you know, beat the number one team in the country too. You know, and so, you know, you know, their record is a pretty solid record for you know, what the league has and overall. So every single week, you've got to bring your best in this league, and that' a big part of it, you know. And so, you know, we stayed the course all the way till the end here, and, you know, fell one short. Kalen DeBoer

That, you know, is not a very glowing, you know, endorsement of this football team, you know.

Tide Down: Alabama Football

This football team doesn't deserve a glowing endorsement.

It doesn't deserve anything.

It doesn't deserve a playoff spot. It doesn't deserve any consolation in a bowl game matchup with Ohio State. It doesn't deserve the benefit of the doubt that it will return to the mountaintop.

This loss to Auburn cements something that has been years in the making— that Alabama football is not what it used to be, and never will be again.

There's always been nuance to the statement. Of course, Alabama football wasn't going to continue its Saban-era dominance throughout this new age of college athletics.

But there's a landing spot between "greatest dynasty of the 21st century" and "one playoff appearance in three years," and Alabama has fallen well short of it.

I'll revert back to what I wrote back in October, following the Crimson Tide's loss to Tennessee, to close us out, because I think it rings even truer now than it did six weeks ago.

One loss, and the season is over. Is Alabama capable of running the table? Absolutely. Is it a likely outcome after what we saw tonight? Absolutely not.



But don't worry, in a year, none of this will matter. DeBoer's 9-3 Alabama teams will be able to cruise into the 24-team playoff and host a first-round game as the No. 15 seed. We thought expansion was supposed to benefit the middle-of-the-pack programs, those who can't expect to go 10-2 and make the playoff on a regular basis, and need a larger field to stay relevant.





Maybe that's what Alabama is right now. Tide Up, Tide Down, Oct. 17

I'm removing the "maybe" from that statement.

This is what Alabama is right now. This is the new normal.

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