Ryan Williams Finds Redemption Against Tennessee
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— One week after the first game of his college career without a reception, Ryan Williams was Alabama's most reliable target in Saturday night's win over Tennessee.
Williams was targeted by Ty Simpson five times and hauled in fall five catches for 87 yards along with a 16-yard rush for 103 all-purpose yards, his second-highest total of the season.
"Definitely a blessing," Williams said after the game. "Full-team effort. Everybody on the same page, the mission that we had to do tonight. It was just super exciting to get the victory tonight and get my first win on the third weekend in October."
After a breakout debut as a true freshman last season, Williams came into the 2025 season with some of the highest expectations in all of college football as the cover athlete of video games and ad campaigns. It hasn't been a bad start to his sophomore season, but it has been a slower start than how he played last season.
His quarterback still recognizes the type of player Williams can be for this Alabama team.
"Ryan’s like the top player in the nation," Simpson said after the win. "He gets in his own head sometimes because he has so much expectation for himself on who he thinks he needs to be. We’ve had a lot of talks because that’s literally my little brother. I’m just like, “Dude, just be you. Forget all the outside noise.’ Because that guy, he so much pressure on himself from everybody from the media to himself. He’s a big time player. I think he was five for five— five targets, five receptions. I expect it of him. Everybody expects him to do that, so really, really proud of him and how far he’s come. This is just the tip of the iceberg. He’s going to keep going.”
Williams has also been dealing with injuries this season after receiving a concussion in the season-opening loss at Florida State and then an undisclosed injury that had him appearing on the availability report prior to the Missouri game. The sophomore wide receiver did play in the road game at Mizzou but in a limited role. He did not record a catch and was not targeted.
It was a different story against the Volunteers. Four of Williams' five catches went for first downs. He helped keep the Alabama offense moving down the field in critical situations. Williams was able to enjoy his first victory cigar with his teammates as part of the postgame celebrations.
Williams now has 423 receiving yards through the first seven games, trailing Germie Bernard for the team lead in receiving yards. Alabama has one of the deepest wide receiver rooms in the country, and it has already proven that it can without Williams at 100 percent. However, if he plays to his potential, it makes the Alabama offense a lot more challenging to defend as the Crimson Tide reaches the back half of its schedule.
"Honestly, confidence has always been there, it’s just been a matter of playing my game and continue to keep the joy in the game," Williams said. "It’s a child’s game, just having fun out there, playing for my brother right besides me because I’ve seen the work my brothers have put in, so I’ve got to do my part.”