Ryan Williams is 'Definitely' a Big Time Player According to Alabama Teammates
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The 2024 edition of the Iron Bowl was infused with a dose of flavor on Monday as the No. 13 Alabama football program prepares for this weekend's season finale against the Auburn Tigers.
Auburn freshman linebacker Demarcus Riddick used his media availability to make bold claims about the Crimson Tide program, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe and, fellow freshman, Alabama receiver Ryan Williams.
The Crimson Tide players were asked about the bulletin board material on Tuesday. The available players spent time downplaying the comments, saying they'd rather focus on doing what's required of them to end the season on a positive note.
"We feel like we play our best football when all our energy is focused on our assignment and our keys and being connected into each other," Alabama safety Malachi Moore said. "When you get involved in a lot of trash talk it kind of gets us off task and off focus of what we need to do and that's to beat the man in front of us every play and do it as a team together. That's the main thing we try to do, especially with a rivalry we know it's going to be a hostile environment. It's going to be hostile on the field. It's going to be chippy, but the more we can refocus and control our energy and control our rage into the right things we can come out successful."
Riddick's most eye-popping comments centered around Alabama's 17-year-old prodigy playing receiver, saying despite his 42 receptions for 804 yards and eight touchdowns that he's not a big time player.
"I definitely think Ryan Williams is a big time player," Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan said. "I think that's the best 17-year-old I've ever seen. Ryan Williams, I'm a big fan of Ryan Williams, the plays he's made, the things, his impact, his influence, like, Ryan Williams is probably the biggest star to me ever."
Riddick's comments set social media ablaze, but didn't appear to move the Crimson Tide players much when asked on Tuesday. Alabama defender Jah-Marien Latham said these things happen each week in college football.
"I feel like every week somebody on the opposing team has something to say that blows up in the media. That's something that we can't worry about. Our job is to come out here and put in the work so that on Saturday we are able to go out and play and that's an external factor that we don't need to feed into," Latham said.