Auburn Linebacker Says Ryan Williams is 'No Big-Time Player'
Alabama freshman wide receiver has dazzled the college football world with jaw-dropping catches and insane touchdowns this season. He leads the Crimson Tide and is sixth in the SEC with 8-4 receiving yards. He also has 10 total touchdowns, but none of that has been too impressive for Auburn true freshman linebacker Demarcus Riddick ahead of this Saturday's Iron Bowl.
"I mean, yeah he’s electric," Riddick told reporters in Auburn on Monday. "Yeah he’s all this and that, but in my eyes, he ain’t really nobody to me. Ryan Williams is himself. He ain’t no big-time player to me.”
He was also asked about the importance of containing Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe this week, who struggled on the ground against Oklahoma, but has 615 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns on the season.
"It’s going to be real important to this game I would say," Riddick said. "He is a good quarterback. He’s fast, but I mean, he’s not faster than me. He will not get out of that box this week. That’s something I’m going to have to work on all week this week at practice, and something that some of the guys are going to have to help me with."
Riddick is coming off one of his best performances of the season in Auburn's win over Texas A&M. He had three total tackles, including a sack and a pass breakup. On the season, Riddick has 17 tackles with three sacks.
The linebacker is an in-state kid from Chilton County High School in Clanton. He said playing in the Iron Bowl is a dream come true. More than that, it's a game he doesn't ever plan on losing and described Alabama as "beatable" after seeing their result against Oklahoma.
"Going into this game, I’m just going to be balls to the wall every time," Riddick said. "Bama is a big rival team. Every rival team, I’ve never lost to, and I will not lose to Bama while I’m here.”
Alabama has won four straight games in the series for the first time since winning eight straight from 1973-1980. The Tigers have not won an Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa since 2010.
