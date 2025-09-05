SEC Network Analyst: Alabama to Play 'New Pieces' vs. Louisiana Monroe
Alabama rotated more than 20 players on the defensive side of the ball during the season-opening loss to Florida State last Saturday, but the same cannot be said for the offense.
For example, the Crimson Tide's starting offensive line remained the same for the entire game, while Alabama's defensive line played all but two of its healthy scholarship players.
SEC Network color commentator and analyst Jordan Rodgers will be on the call for Alabama's matchup with Louisiana Monroe on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. After talking to the Crimson Tide's coaches, he said on The Paul Finebaum Show that the front five, among other positions, will be rotating in and out.
"There will be some new pieces that you're going to see," Rodgers said on Friday. "The offensive line, all five starters from last week didn't rotate out of the game. You're going to see a few more guys rotate into that lineup to help out. You're going to see a few more guys rotate into positions on the outside and other spots. There's going to be some new faces."
The left guard battle was one of the more renowned competitions during the spring, fall and summer camp between Geno VanDeMark and Kam Dewberry. But when starting right guard Jaeden Roberts went down with a concussion during practice, both of them were the starting left and right guards against the Seminoles.
Roberts had cleared concussion protocol a couple of days before the Florida State game, but he never saw the field despite being dressed. That said, based on his status from last season alone, Roberts is expected to see more snaps at right guard against ULM now that he's healthy. It is unknown at this time if he'll reclaim his starting spot in Week 2, as he could be rotating alongside VanDeMark, Dewberry and perhaps other offensive linemen.
"What I took away from that call with Kalen DeBoer is competition is going to breed and bring out the best in this team," Rodgers said. "They're going to be more competitive, the intensity is going to be there. The passion is going to be ramped up."
Following his discussions with DeBoer and his staff, Rodgers believes that the Crimson Tide can thrive against ULM and keep the FSU game in the past.
“I think the perception is not the reality, at least behind closed doors,” Rodgers said. “They are a group that still feels really confident, that feels like maybe the intensity wasn’t what it should have been Week 1, but it’s a correctable issue.”