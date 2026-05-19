Off the Radar Alabama Defenders and Predicting The SEC Baseball Tournament on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we highlight last night's fun NBA game before talking about some Alabama defenders that are under the radar but might make an impact in 2026. The program finishes with SEC baseball as we chat about season awards and predict this week's SEC tournament.

The show opens with Fernandez detailing last night's NBA game as our voicemailer points out several connections between the players and the University of Alabama.

We jump into Alabama topics by circling back to last week's discussion on breakout players. The conversation goes a layer deeper and talks about Crimson Tide defenders that aren't on anyone's radar that could make an impact this fall. Gaither picks a defensive lineman and discusses why Steve Bolo Mboumoua can go from unknown to fan favorite in 2026.

Finally, the program finishes with SEC baseball as we discuss Rob Vaughn losing out on SEC Coach of the Year and the three players that were honored by the conference for their strong seasons. Which Alabama players were snubbed?

We then look at the SEC baseball tournament and predict the winners for each round in Hoover. How far will Alabama advance this week?

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