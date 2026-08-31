The Alabama Defender Who Gained 20 Pounds of Muscle This Offseason

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack emphasized at the start of fall camp that "mass kicks ass" when it comes to his defensive line, and one member of the unit is becoming the epitome of that phrase.

Oregon transfer Terrance Green is one of three players on the line expected to be a starter. Green will be the nose tackle, while USC transfer Devan Thompkins is the Bandit and returning sophomore London Simmons is the defensive tackle.

This trio has been one of the brightest spots throughout the offseason, and Green made major changes to his body to contribute to the group's status.

"Obviously, when you see Terrence's frame, and you saw what he did at his previous institution, you saw a piece to the puzzle of OK, 'If this guy continues to develop in the right way, he's going to turn into a very special player,'" Wommack said on Monday.

"I was really impressed with the strides that he took. In the offseason, he put on 20 pounds of muscle by the time we got through the middle of summer. He was able to grasp our concepts."

While the full-team rankings for who put on the most muscle this offseason are unknown, it's safe to say Green is toward the very top. He weighed 330 pounds at Oregon and was 319 in the spring before holding his current weight of 313. Green removed some fat and gained an absurd amount of muscle in a matter of a few months — an unbelievable feat.

Green combined for 25 games of action across three seasons at Oregon, accumulating 22 total tackles, including three for loss, one sack and a pair of pass breakups. He played in all 15 of the Ducks' contests last season, as 15 of those tackles stemmed from 2025.

Green will have a much bigger role at Alabama than Oregon. That said, the Ducks' system still holding a part of his head is more of an advantage for him.

"With what Dan (Lanning) does at Oregon and what we do, there's a lot of similarities there," Wommack said. "So, he was able to grasp some things. There were some differences, of course, as well. But he's done a really nice job from a schematic standpoint of buying in. But fundamentally, he has taken his game to another level, I think, from where I saw him to where he is now.

"But he's got to do those things on a game day. So, certainly excited about what he brings to the table for us in terms of a big, physical presence that we all know we needed to improve in that area."

Defensive line coach Freddie Roach, Alabama's longest-tenured assistant, will have a fresh start, as all of the starters and most of the reserves from last season are no longer at UA. Green, Thompkins and Simmons are locked in, but as Wommack said, can they get it done on Saturday against East Carolina?

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