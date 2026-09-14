The Alabama Defensive Player 'Leading the Charge' in Setting the Standard

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama's defense is in a really solid spot.

Of course, it made a mistake or two against East Carolina and Kentucky, but when it needed to shift into the next gear, that wasn't a problem. This has become evident in multiple ways, including the fact that Alabama has allowed just one third-down conversion in 23 attempts.

The Crimson Tide has had numerous players stand out on this side of the ball. Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said on Monday that "our effort is continuing to improve," and it starts with an offseason transfer addition.

"I think Caleb Woodson is leading the charge in [effort]," Wommack said. "I think he's really setting the standard for how hard you have to play the game, and I'm very impressed by him and just how physical he's playing, how hard he is playing, and when you have 11 guys that play like that, you’re going to cover a number of things up, and so I thought he did a really good job."

Along with fellow inside linebacker Luke Metz, Woodson was also named the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week following his performance against Kentucky. Woodson tallied 12 tackles, including two for loss, and two sacks this past Saturday in Lexington.

The tackle count is a new career high for Woodson, who came to Alabama after three years at Virginia Tech. He was everywhere on Kroger Field, and Wommack shared one of his favorite moments from Woodson.

"There was one play that bounced out, kind of rolled off the table and bounced outside there, and because of his effort, he went and cleaned it up," Wommack said. "And had he not been there, that could have been an explosive run play, which we did not give one up on the day. So, really, really impressed by him and appreciate his effort."

It's quite impressive how quickly Woodson has become a major piece of the Crimson Tide defense. But it started many months ago, as head coach Kalen DeBoer called him a "captain-type guy" after just two spring practices.

There were expectations during fall camp that Woodson would be wearing the green dot — the player-to-coach helmet communication system — but he said Metz and QB Reese have been handling it to start the season. It's let him play more freely.

As previously stated, Woodson is sharing the SEC Defensive Player of the Week honor with Luke Metz, who logged eight tackles and a pick-six. They've become a really strong duo two weeks into the season.

"That's my dog," Woodson said of Metz after beating Kentucky. "We're the same wired. We sell out for our team. We're really intense. We're dialed in all week. We study together, so we know what's coming. It's a really great partner to have along with QB Reese and the other guys that are in there."

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