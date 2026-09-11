Three Matchups That Will Decide Alabama's Week 2 Game Against Kentucky

Saturday won't be the first time that Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer and Kentucky head coach Will Stein go head-to-head.

DeBoer held the same title at Washington while Stein was Oregon's offensive coordinator when their teams faced off twice in 2023. DeBoer and the Huskies won both meetings, each by field goal. DeBoer is currently 1-0 in his third season with the Crimson Tide, and Stein holds the same record in his first year (and first head-coaching gig) with the Wildcats.

And while all eyes will be on the adjustments that these two make on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Kroger Field in Lexington, here are three matchups that will decide Alabama's Week 2 matchup against Kentucky.

Alabama Run Game vs. Kentucky Defensive Front

Alabama's run game in 2025 was easily its biggest flaw, as it was among the worst in the FBS and resulted in offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic getting fired. Fixing this major offensive area has been a big emphasis this offseason, and it started with the hiring of Adrian Klemm to fill Kapilovic's role.

The Crimson Tide's run game looked the part against East Carolina in the season opener, rushing for 227 yards and five touchdowns on 49 carries. 13 of those attempts, 89 of those yards and one of those scores were by quarterback Keelon Russell. When only looking at the running backs, they logged 32 carries for 128 yards and four touchdowns — averaging exactly four yards per carry.

But Alabama will now be facing Kentucky, as an SEC run defense is much different than one from the American Conference. The Wildcats were very solid against the run in 2025, averaging the 37th-fewest rushing yards allowed per game in the FBS (133.7). On top of it all, Alabama is not expected to have starting right guard and Preseason All-SEC Second Team member Michael Carroll available, meaning Ethan Fields or Mal Waldrep Jr. will take his spot.

Caleb Woodson and Luke Metz vs. Kenny Minchey

The Wildcats cruised past Youngstown State 45-13 at home on Sept. 5 in the first game of the Will Stein era. Quarterback Kenny Minchey, who transferred to Kentucky after three years at Notre Dame, completed 18 of 27 pass attempts for 301 yards and four touchdowns.

It was a great opening impression for Minchey, but like Alabama's Week 1 opponent, a Missouri Valley Conference team like Youngstown State isn't exactly up to the same standard as the SEC. The Crimson Tide allowed 160 passing yards to East Carolina, 68 of which came on one broken coverage in Alabama's secondary.

Alabama runs a 4-2-5 defense, and inside linebackers Caleb Woodson and Luke Metz will be integral in preventing throws over the middle by Minchey. Woodson, a transfer from Virginia Tech, is the main green dot holder, which is the player-to-coach helmet communication system that only one player wears during games. Metz won the second starting inside linebacker job just before the season opener, and he's been praised for his "fantastic" on-field communication.

Kentucky Running Backs vs. Alabama Defensive Line

This game is truly all about the trenches. Alabama was nearly identical to Kentucky when it came to stopping the run in 2025, as it allowed the 38th-fewest in the FBS (135.0 yards per game). There shouldn't be much worry about it for UA, especially after holding ECU to two rushing yards.

However, Crimson Tide nose tackle Terrance Green, who transferred this offseason from Oregon, used to play under Kentucky head coach Will Stein when he was the Ducks' offensive coordinator. Green said that Stein likes trick plays, but the run game is perhaps the biggest part of his arsenal. Kentucky running backs Jason Patterson and CJ Baxter combined for 126 rushing yards and two scores on 20 attempts in Week 1.

Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack commended the Wildcats' offensive line on Monday, specifically Preseason All-SEC Second Team member Lance Heard, plus Olaus Alinen, who played at Alabama the past three years before transferring in the offseason.

"They love to run the ball," Green said. "It's going to be a big week to stop the run. We've just got to play with good pad level, play with our hands, get out of blocks and make plays in the backfield.

"...I kind of know what [Stein] wants to do. I know he's probably going to change it up, but I was with coach Stein for 2-3 years there. So just going against that every day, going against great O-linemen, that'll help a lot. But also going against our guys here. Coach (Freddie) Roach is staying on me about my pad level and getting off blocks, so that's going to be big this week.

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