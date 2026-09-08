The Alabama Player with the Inside Track on Kentucky's Will Stein

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama has a man on the inside for Saturday's road game against Kentucky.

The Crimson Tide brought in numerous transfers on the defensive side of the ball, and some of them are even starting. This includes Terrance Green, who is Alabama's lead nose tackle. He spent the last three years at Oregon, whose offensive coordinator was Will Stein during Green's tenure.

Stein was hired as Kentucky's head coach this offseason. When watching film of the Wildcats, Green has noticed some similarities to Stein's offense at Oregon.

"They love to run the ball," Green said. "It's going to be a big week to stop the run. We've just got to play with good pad level, play with our hands, get out of blocks and make plays in the backfield.

Green emphasized that practicing against Stein's former offense "helped me a lot," as he proceeded to provide even more insight on the Wildcats' leader.

"I kind of know what he wants to do," Green said. "I know he's probably going to change it up, but I was with coach Stein for 2-3 years there. So just going against that every day, going against great O-linemen, that'll help a lot. But also going against our guys here. Coach (Freddie) Roach is staying on me about my pad level and getting off blocks, so that's going to be big this week.

Green reiterated that running the ball is Stein's bread and butter, which is "going to be big" for Alabama to figure out how to stop. But Green also revealed another facet of Stein's offense.

"Man, trick plays," Green said. "[He likes] confusing the defenders, confusing the defense, making us move and [forcing us to] communicate."

Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack is also well aware of Stein and Kentucky. He provided his own take of the Wildcats on Monday.

"This team has a lot of momentum right now," Wommack said. "There’s a lot of excitement right now, as there should be. I think Will Stein is a fantastic football coach. He’s got great energy, from what it seems, to his team. Those guys seem to be in their first game, they responded with a lot of great energy as a football team.

"They’re creative in the way they get the ball to their playmakers, and I think they do a really good job of a lot of formations and motions and shifts and things we would call ‘eye candy’ that they give people. And at the same time, they can keep the main thing the main thing by getting their playmakers the ball.

"So they present a number of challenges for us. Both Will and Joe Sloan, who I’ve known for a number of years and think very highly of as well. It will be a great road test in Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday and look forward to the opportunity.”

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