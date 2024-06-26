The Saban 250: 36-40 The Debate Between Jonah Williams and Patrick Wills Jr.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — When it comes to his players, Nick Saban doesn't like comparisons, regardless of when they may have been on the roster. That's across the board, as each one had different experiences, contrasting approaches and each team is distinct, plus he considers it unfair to the players as it immediately alters the expectation level. Granted, some of that is trying to keep everyone happy and such, but the coach definitely has a point.
Consider Jonah Williams and Jedrick Wills Jr., who played together for a while as bookend tackles, and had very similiar levels of suceess. Personality-wise they're about as different as their listed home states of California and Kentucky, respectively, although Williams mostly grew up in Georgia. Meanwhile, after transferring in fellow offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood called Wills "Mr. Personality."
"We have a pretty diverse group of people,” Leatherwood said. “You have the super-serious [casual], you have the goofy cats. You’ve got the group that mixed with everyone. You have the mutes. You have all of them.” He described it as a “super-cohesive” group, but not clicky, to which Wills agreed — even though his teammate liked Japanese anime cartoons.
“Weird,” Wills said with a laugh. But he also said of the 2019 unit that added massive true freshman Evan Neal (6-7, 360 pounds), redshirt junior Landon Dickerson (6-6, 308), and redshirt junior Deonte Brown (6-4, 338): “It’s crazy. It’s like we have a great wall. It’s amazing.”
Nevertheless, here's how close the two tackles have been rated. As recruits, Williams was considered a better prospect, but only slightly even though he had a 5-star rating. The 247 composite, which drew from numerous recruiting services, had him with an overall .9877 score. Wills, a year later, was just behind that at 0.9831.
When they left via the NFL draft, Williams was the No. 11 overall selection in 2019 by the Cincinnati Bengals. Wills was the No. 10 pick a year later by the Cleveland Browns.
That's about as tight as it gets when considering something like The Saban 250. One might think that Williams would have an overall edge since he played left tackle (in 2016 he started at right tackle as a true freshman and then slid over), but Wills at right tackle was also protecting his quarterback's blind side when left-handed throwing Tua Tagovailoa was behind center.
Both were considered anchors of the line, and both were heavily counted on by their teammates. Abou the only difference was that one started as a true freshman and the other needed a little more time.
“You always want to be the best," Wills said.
You know that Williams would agree.
The Saban 250 ranks the players who made the biggest impact during his time with the Crimson Tide (2007-23).
36. Marlon Humphrey, CB, 2015-16
• 2016 All-American
• No. 16-overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft
• Started all 29 games that he played in during his Crimson Tide career
• Kicked off his final season with a pick-six against Southern California. Finished the season with two interceptions, one forced fumble and five pass breakups to go with his 36 tackles, including three for loss.
• Credited with 81 career tackles, including 6.5 for a loss, and five interceptions
37. Jonah Williams, T, 2016-18
• 2018 unanimous All-American
• 2018 Jacobs Blocking Trophy
• 2017 second-team All-American
• 2017-18 All-SEC; 2016 second-team All-SEC
• No. 11-overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft
• Started every game of his Alabama career: 44 straight (29 at left tackle, 15 at right tackle)
• Graded out at 90 percent or higher in 14 of 15 games as a junior in 2018, missing only three assignments in 920 snaps at left tackle. He didn’t allow a sack all season and gave up just three pressures.
38. Jameson Williams, 2021
• Named 2021 All-American; second-team All-American both as wide receiver and return specialist
• 2012 SEC Special Teams Player of the Year
• 2021 All-SEC (WR), second-team (RS)
• The transfer from Ohio State had 1,572 receiving yards, which led the league were third in Alabama history for a single season
• His 104.8 receiving yards per game topped the SEC and were ninth nationally
• Contributed 10 kickoff returns for a combined 352 yards and the two scores . His 1,947 all-purpose yards led the league and were fourth nationally
• Set an Alabama single-season record with four touchdowns of 70-plus yards. His 11 touchdowns of 30-plus yards or more led the nation.
• Is the only player in Alabama history to notch two kickoff returns for a touchdown in a single game (vs. Southern Miss in 2021). He’s also the only player to have two in a single season.
• 12th-overall selection in 2022 NFL Draft
39. Jedrick Wills Jr., T, 2017-19
• 2019 All-American
• All-SEC
• 10th-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft
• Made 29 career starts, including 28 straight to end his career
• Graded out at over 91 percent for the Crimson Tide in 2019 while protecting left-handed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s blind side. He allowed one sack and 3.5 quarterback hurries while missing only seven assignments in 771 snaps for a success rate of 99.0 percent
40. Reggie Ragland, LB, 2012-15
• 2015 unanimous All-American
• 2015 SEC Defensive Player of the Year
• 2015 All-SEC
• Second-round selection in 2016 NFL Draft
• Notched 95 tackles his first year as a starter at weakside linebacker, to go with 10.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and a team-high three fumble recoveries. Topped it with 102 tackles at middle linebacker during his final season, and had seven passes defended
• Had after a career-high 13 tackles against LSU in 2014
• Finished with 220 career tackles, including 17.5 for a loss and four sacks.
• Team captain
The Last of the Great Middle Linebackers: Reggie Ragland
Let there be no doubt, years from now when people look back at the 2015 Alabama football team they should say that it was Reggie Ragland’s defense.
In addition to improving his overall game, it’s what he came back for this final year; that and to try and win another ring.
But even though there were scores of talented players on the Crimson Tide roster, and other senior starters on the defense, he’s the guy everyone looked to.
“Everybody really counts on him," linebacker Dillon Lee said as the time.
Ragland was the primary one to relay the play calls and responsible for the pre-snap adjustments among the front seven. He led that group in tackles and was one of the few guys remaining who could say that he contributed to crushing Notre Dame in the 2012 title game.
Even the offensive players recognized his status.
“He’s a great guy,” wide receiver Chris Black said. “He’s definitely a role model for all the younger guys on the team. He sets a great example for the team, on and off the field.”
When Nick Saban had to choose who would represent the Crimson Tide during SEC Media Days in July, two of his selections were fairly easy: Ragland and third-year starting center Ryan Kelly. Both embraced that role because they just didn’t represent the team that day but became spokesmen for the offense and defense.
What Reggie said during that hot July afternoon was definitely heard by his teammates. For example:
“Guys aren’t scared to play us anymore. Guys come in very happy, excited to play us. I used to see teams break down in the first half and just give up playing, so we've got to get that back.
“We have to get that back.”
Ragland was referring to how Alabama was fourth nationally in rushing defense, sixth in scoring defense, No. 12 in total defense, and 30th in pass-efficiency defense in 2014, which on face value was pretty good. However it wasn’t by the Crimson Tide’s high standards, especially since Alabama was minus-two in turnover ratio (turnovers gained minus turnovers lost) and 41st in third-down defense, its worst showing in that statistical category since Saban’s first season at the Capstone, 2007.
“Third down is all about will and want-to,” Ragland said. “It's all about effort. You just can't get to the quarterback just by going through somebody like that. You have to want to get to the quarterback. You have to do the necessary things.”
He also mentioned that some of his teammates had “talked the talk, but didn’t walk to walk” when it came to paying attention to detail and putting the team before themselves during the 2014 season. He wasn’t necessarily calling anyone out, but sending notice that he was taking ownership of the defense and had the highest expectations.
That’s being the leader of the defense from a player standpoint. There’s no doubt about who really guided the Crimson Tide even though the game was undergoing dramatic changes that would especially impact his position. For years, Alabama had been known for its outstanding linebacker play, but with the spread and up-tempo offenses becoming popular speed and versatility in the interior were becoming just as important as any other trait.
The leadership part, though, that will probably never change. Every defense wants to have that kind strong presence in the middle of the field.
“I felt in the past we had the guys, but it’s all about work ethic; a guy’s got to want to,” Ragland explained. “When you’re facing teams like that you have to want to. I think this year we have guys who want to do it. It’s all about everyone having the right mindset and I think we’re going to get the job done. You’ve got to run to the ball. You’ve got to want to do something.
“You don’t want to go to school, your mom is going to make you go to school, turn the light on. So you’ve got to want to go to school so your mom doesn’t get on your tail. And that’s how it is. That’s how Coach Saban is. We’ve got to do it. You don’t want him on your tail, you’ve got to want to do it, and after a while and we do it Coach Saban backs off.”
Wait, so Saban is like the Crimson Tide’s mom?
“I wouldn’t say that,” Ragland said with a laugh. “Coach Saban is the ruler.”
Ragland’s comfort in challenging his teammates on a regular basis spoke volumes to how far he had come as a player. Recruited out of Ben Jones High School in Madison, Ala., he was considered a prize in-state prospect, yet seemed pretty content with his reserve role on the team during his first couple of years.
Granted, he was behind some pretty good interior linebackers like C.J. Mosley and Nico Johnson. However, Ragland started to question if he could really play at this level.
That changed when he moved into the starting lineup and gave the defense a strong physical presence it hadn’t really enjoyed since Rolando McClain and Dont’a Hightower were helping win national championships.
Ragland finished second on the Crimson Tide with 95 tackles, including 10.5 for a loss and 1.5 sacks, which made him a semifinalist for the Butkus Award. As a senior, he was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year.
“He practices hard, he plays hard, it’s important to Reggie,” defensive coordinator Kirby Smart said. “Reggie wants to please you as a coach. He wants to lead the group as a unit. So he’s gotten more confident this year. He’ll talk to the freshmen. He’ll talk to [freshman Reuben Foster]. He’s making more calls. Maybe he’s really a natural leader, but now he has the experience and confidence and accolades to be that guy we need him to be — that bell-cow guy.”
So when Reggie said something or heaped praise on this teammates it really carried weight, like how the defensive line was looking so good during the spring that he was getting frustrated by how they frequently beat him to the ball carrier. He called Foster a “monster” (in a good way) and freshman defensive tackle Da’Ron Payne a “man-child” before he even took a regular season snap.
“I think one of the things that sometimes gets overlooked is when guys don't play the same position when they come here as what they played in high school, it takes them a little bit more time to develop,” Saban said. “Reggie was more of an outside backer/defensive end type guy in high school and moved to inside backer. Each year he's gotten better and better, and now he's one of the most effective players or ranks up there with the most effective players we've ever had here.
“He's certainly taking a responsibility to be more assertive and be more of a leader, which I think is really, really important to the team's success.”
