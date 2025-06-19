SI

Ravens' CB Marlon Humphrey Sounded Really Excited About Jaire Alexander Signing

Humphrey is clearly embracing the move and his new teammate.

Brigid Kennedy

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey speaks to media on June 18, 2025.
The Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday bolstered their defense by signing former Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander to their squad on a one-year deal. The Packers had released Alexander last week after two injury-riddled seasons, during which he played just 14 games.

Overall, it seems like a great move for all involved—Ravens' quarterback and Alexander's college teammate Lamar Jackson looked quite excited to be playing with his friend again, while fellow CB Marlon Humphrey publicly embraced another addition at his position.

"A quote that's never been said and probably will never be said in NFL history is, 'We got too many corners that can cover,'" Humphrey told the media on Wednesday. "I think that's a great problem to have. Really excited for that addition."

Safety Kyle Hamilton was equally as effusive regarding the move.

"Great addition," Hamilton said, per the Ravens' team website. "He's been one of the best in this league since he got in it. To have anybody like that, no matter what position, especially as a DB, it's super valuable."

It's wonderful to see Alexander, a two-time Pro Bowler, continuing his NFL journey with another winning franchise. And just as wonderful to see his teammates immediately embracing his presence, even if it could mean some changes in playing time.

