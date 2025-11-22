Alabama to be Without Three Offensive Starters Against Eastern Illinois
Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard, tight end Josh Cuevas and center Parker Brailsford will not play against Eastern Illinois on Saturday, per BamaOnline.
Bernard and Brailsford both got hurt during the Oklahoma loss last week but they also returned to the game. Neither injury is likely a serious and this is more of a precautionary move by head coach Kalen DeBoer.
Cuevas reportedly suffered a foot injury and is expected to miss some time. He has put together a very solid season, as he's up to 30 receptions for 341 yards and four touchdowns. He's made clutch plays in big games, and on Oct. 7, Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson compared Cuevas to NFL greats Travis Kelce and George Kittle.
So, who will replace these three during Saturday's game?
Tight ends Kaleb Edwards, Jay Lindsey and Danny Lewis Jr. will likely receive more snaps to fill Cuevas' role. Joseph Ionata is next on the depth chart to take over for Brailsford and Alabama has a plethora of reserve wide receiver options for Bernard, including Derek Meadows, Rico Scott and more.
DeBoer deliberated some of the most reliable athletes on the team during Wednesday's teleconference, and Bernard was the first player he mentioned.
"I mean, that's a lot of guys. I think Germie Bernard has just been really consistent from start to finish," DeBoer said. "It's as a receiver, and that's what you see a lot of but, I felt like he raised his game as a blocker.
"There was some some run game things that he got involved with helped and create some explosives. We always focus so much up front. I mean, those guys are the ones that can help pop big plays. And his effort all-around and his leadership, I would say he's probably the most consistent."
Bernard has recorded at least 50 receiving yards in all but two games this season. He currently leads the Crimson Tide in receptions (48) yards (676) and touchdowns (six) and is ranked in the top 10 of the SEC in each of these stat categories.
DeBoer said on Wednesday that Brailsford's status was "a little bit up in the air," as he was wearing a boot on his right foot during a charity event earlier in the week.
Brailsford is one of the Crimson Tide's four captains and has proven to be an integral part of Alabama's success this season, both on and off the field. The redshirt junior was previously named a Midseason All-American by the Sporting News and has also been recognized as the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week twice.
Alabama has one regular-season home game left at Bryant-Denny Stadium, and it is the Crimson Tide's only FCS opponent of the season as Eastern Illinois comes to town.
This matchup is also the only game this season that Alabama will not be on traditional cable television. The game will be streaming only on SEC Network+ or ESPN+. However, this means if you have SEC Network in your cable package, you have access to watch the game on SEC Network+.