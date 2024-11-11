Three Alabama Players Win Weekly SEC Honors for Dominant Performances Over LSU
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide went into Death Valley and walked out victorious as they defeated LSU 42-13 on Saturday night to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.
While several players stood out throughout this beatdown in the Bayou, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe was named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week, linebacker Jihaad Campbell won the Co-Defensive Player of the Week award and was left guard Tyler Booker was named a Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week.
Alabama saw quarterback Jalen Milroe make history as he became the second Crimson Tide player to score four or more rushing touchdowns in multiple games, joining Shaun Alexander. Milroe's efforts have earned him SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week.
Milroe completed 12-of-18 passes for 109 yards and took 12 carries for 185 yards and four touchdowns to lead Alabama to victory. His touchdown runs of 39, 10, 19 and 72 yards demoralized the LSU defense and filled the Crimson tide with the confidence to perform well in a hostile environment.
Campbell was a force to be reckoned with on Saturday night as he led Alabama in tackles with 12, including three for loss, 1.5 of the Crimson Tide’s two sacks, and a third-down pass breakup in the end zone on LSU’s first drive of the game.
"[Getting the pass breakup] was definitely big but it goes back to watching film," Campbell said after the game. "Kyren Lacy, what routes can he do down in the red zone and goal line? Big stop for the team and it was three-and-out and we got off of the field."
Booker, an Alabama co-captain who has been widely regarded as the team’s most vocal leader, helped pave the way for Milroe’s record-breaking day on the ground.
"We just have to make sure we're playing Alabama football," Booker said regarding the team's future The Next Round on Monday morning. "That's something we've been preaching from the jump, but now that time has gone by, we've bumped our head twice––we've touched the stove twice––and we really believe it. No falling subject to the rat poison now. We know we have to play Alabama football."