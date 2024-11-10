Early Alabama Defensive Effort Sparks Stout Performance
BATON ROUGE, La. — No. 11 Alabama's 42-13 beatdown on the road against No. 15 LSU was certainly not the consensus score prediction by the college football world.
These two high-powered SEC offenses had a good amount of expectations to create a shootout in Baton Rouge.
Alabama contributed to this immediately as the Tide scored on its first drive after a 39-yard touchdown run by dual-threat quarterback Jalen Milroe.
Now it was LSU's turn to for a big score. On the Tigers' second play from scrimmage, running back Caden Durham broke free for a 45-yard run that had all signs pointing to him sprinting for a few more to tie the game quickly. However, Alabama cornerback Domani Jackson somehow kept up with Durham and made a touchdown-saving tackle.
LSU quarterback Grant Nussmeier and company were on the doorstep of tying the score, but Jackson's play had lit a match in the Crimson Tide as an incompletion and a one-yard loss led to third-down.
Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell was left alone in coverage with LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy, who came into Saturday night with the fourth-most receiving yards in the SEC. Nevertheless, the underdog in a matchup that almost always goes to the receiver won the one-on-one battle by breaking the pass on the goal line and forcing a field goal.
"[Getting the pass breakup] was definitely big but it goes back to watching film," Campbell said after the game. "Kyren Lacy, what routes can he do down in the red zone and goal line? Big stop for the team and it was three-and-out and we got off of the field."
"You think about the score and the touchdowns for us when we got in those moments and hold them to field goals and just being able to slowly extend the lead and put the pressure on them," DeBoer said of the impact of Jackson's chase-down tackle during the postgame press conference. "Every time you have a drive and you’re swapping field goals for touchdowns, you don’t like that. But for us, I thought that was huge and I love where our defense is at right now. We might give up a play here or there, but they move on to the next one, go out and execute and they’re getting that mindset where one yard is too many. They didn’t wanna give up that touchdown at the end either. A lot of pride right now on that side of the ball."
Although the Crimson Tide allowed three points on the opening possession, these two plays by Jackson and Lawson clearly sparked the Alabama defense the rest of the way as LSU scored 13 total points, with its only touchdown coming with less than a minute remaining and the starters were not on the field.
Tiger Stadium's deafening crowd of 102,083 grew quieter and quieter with more and more seats becoming available after each Alabama defensive stop. Nussmeier, who came into the game leading the SEC in completions and acting as the conference runner-up in passing yards finished the game completing 27-of-42 attempts for 239 yards, one touchdown (at the very end) two interceptions, one of which went to linebacker Deontae Lawson in the end zone after a 14-play drive to open the second half––destroying the momentum shift LSU needed down 14-3.
Alabama's pass rush also had a great outing as Nussmeier, who came into this game being sacked an SEC-low two times, was taken down with the ball in his hand the same amount on Saturday night. Campbell led the way with 1.5 sacks, including a forced fumble (recovered by defensive lineman Tim Smith) that put the Crimson Tide in the red zone just one play after it turned the ball over on downs. Additionally, including Durham's 45-yard explosion, the running back finished with 63 yards on eight attempts (seven carries for 18 yards).
“Deontae’s takeaway and then [Campbell's] strip sack [were] huge because it was disappointing that we didn’t take advantage of where we were at on the field our drive before," DeBoer said. "But to get the ball back and be able to respond and get those points that we felt we missed on, a great play by [Campbell] and just getting the energy and the momentum back on our side.”
Alabama will hope to build off this defensive performance for the rest of the season as one loss basically ends it.