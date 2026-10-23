Three Matchups That Will Decide Alabama's Week 8 Game Against Texas A&M

After suffering back-to-back losses for the first time since 2013, No. 13 Alabama will host Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon.

The Crimson Tide is now treating every game like it's the College Football Playoff, as no three-loss team has ever contended for it. It's win-or-go-home for Alabama, and while the Aggies sit at 4-3 (1-3 in the SEC), head coach Mike Elko and company have some players that could make this intraconference battle a tough one.

Here are three matchups that will decide Texas A&M at Alabama.

Isaiah Horton vs. Dijon Lee Jr./Carmelo O'Neal

It was announced on Jan. 8 that wide receiver Isaiah Horton, the Crimson Tide's leading touchdown-catcher in 2025, would enter the transfer portal, and he eventually chose the Aggies as his next home.

Horton has looked solid in College Station, hauling in 20 receptions for a team-high 280 yards and three touchdowns through seven games. His catch mark is four behind fellow wide receiver Mario Craver, but the Pinson, Alabama, native is questionable for Saturday's game due to multiple injuries. Regardless of whether Craver is available, he won't be 100 percent, meaning Horton will have to step up as Texas A&M's top target.

The Crimson Tide has a similar situation on the opposite side of the field. Cornerback Zabien Brown is questionable for Saturday after leaving the first half of the Tennessee loss with a lower leg injury. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said on Monday that he'll continue to be evaluated throughout the week, and didn't seem very optimistic that the captain will be healthy and available.

Cornerbacks Dijon Lee Jr. and Carmelo O'Neal will have to pick up the slack against Horton and possibly Craver. Lee's had a very up-and-down sophomore season with the negatives outweighing the positives. This is another opportunity for him to prove himself.

While Brown started at one of the corner spots at Tennessee, O'Neal "OR" Lee was the designation for the other position. O'Neal ended up starting over Lee, but he only played seven more snaps than him (they shared the field when Brown got hurt). O'Neal was a big portal addition from Mercer, and the preseason hype surrounding him could be on full display against the Aggies.

Wilkin Formby vs. Devan Thompkins

In addition to defensive back Dezz Ricks and the aforementioned Isaiah Horton, Texas A&M offensive lineman Wilkin Formby is another Alabama transfer. He started his career at tackle, but was moved to guard in 2025, which worked out a bit better for him.

The Tuscaloosa native has looked the part in College Station, allowing zero sacks on 245 pass-blocking snaps, per PFF. Formby, who has played 214 snaps at right tackle and 205 at right guard, has given up four total pressures, but hasn't allowed a single hit to quarterback Marcel Reed.

Oftentimes, Wolf linebacker Yhonzae Pierre lines up across from the left tackle, while Bandit defensive end Devan Thompkins is by the right tackle. Thompkins and Formby will get to know each other real well on Saturday, but the Alabama player could give the Aggie some trouble.

Thompkins is up to 29 tackles, including 4.5 for loss, with three sacks and a forced fumble. The USC transfer was named the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week following his performance against Kentucky.

Keelon Russell vs. Ray Coney

It's been a subpar past two outings for Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell. If anything, he said it best after the Tennessee loss: "I had a horrible game. Just putting it all on myself. Couldn't even lead my guys down the field past the 50. I had careless turnovers, and the last one was just like, 'What the hell is Keelon doing?' So we just can't do what we did going forward."

Russell needs a redemption game, and while Texas A&M has struggled this season after reaching the College Football Playoff a year ago, the Aggies rank 28th in the country (fifth among SEC teams) in passing yards allowed per game with 184.3. The Aggies are capable of stopping the dual-threat as well with its 142.0 rushing yards allowed per game (57th in the nation).

Russell came into the Georgia game two weeks ago as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate. That's diminished since then, but there's still plenty of time in the season for the sophomore to get back on track. But that's easier said than done against Texas A&M, especially when facing linebacker Ray Coney.

Coney's 129 total tackles at Tulsa last season ranked sixth in the country. Fast forward to 2026, and Coney leads the Aggies in the same category with 37, including 2.5 for loss, plus a forced fumble and a pass breakup.

Coney will have eyes on Russell from start to finish, and with captain and wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams out, plus center Racin Delgatty being questionable, the Alabama quarterback will have to adapt quickly.

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