Two Alabama Football Starters Out for Texas A&M Game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference implemented a policy in 2024 that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.

No. 13 Alabama football will play its sixth SEC game of the 2026 season at home against No. Texas A&M on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 2:30 p.m. CT.

For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then, on game day, to provide further clarity, players will be designated as a “game-time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game. If a player is removed from the report, then they are officially available for the game. This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time, with any changes being bolded.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M Availability Report | SEC

Captain and cornerback Zabien Brown, plus running back EJ Crowell, exited to the locker room in the second quarter. Brown returned in street clothes, while Crowell was still in uniform but never returned to action. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said on Monday that both of them have lower leg injuries and that they'd be evaluated throughout the week. DeBoer expects Crowell "to practice for the week, for sure."

ESPN’s Katie George reported on the broadcast just before kickoff in Knoxville that Alabama captain and wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams underwent arthroscopic surgery for a meniscus injury he's been dealing with the past three weeks. He wasn't available for Alabama's loss to Tennessee and DeBoer "would not expect him to be practicing all week long."

Center Racin Delgatty sustained an injury late in the Georgia loss on Oct. 10 and wasn't available for the Third Saturday in October. He went from questionable, to doubtful, to out on the availability report in the three days leading up to Tennessee. DeBoer said on Monday that Delgatty is "progressing pretty well" but "he can be week-to-week."

Nose tackle Terrance Green limped off the field late in the first half against Georgia and didn't return. He reaggravated an injury from the previous week and wasn't available to face the Volunteers. DeBoer said Green is also "week-to-week right now."

Edge rusher Desmond Umeozulu hasn't played since the win over Florida State as he's been dealing with turf toe. DeBoer shared on Oct. 5 that Umeozulu will take "probably a couple more weeks." Freshman (JUCO) defensive back Nick Sherman still hasn't made his Crimson Tide debut, as he sustained an injury during a fall scrimmage.

Lastly, Jeremiah Beaman and Cayden Jones will both miss the 2026 season. Beaman tore his ACL during practice about two weeks before the season opener. Beaman tore his ACL in Week 1 of the 2025 season as well. DeBoer shared the news on Sept. 21 regarding Jones, but didn't reveal the junior's diagnosis.

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