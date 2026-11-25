Alabama was once again the biggest story of the College Football Playoff rankings this week. The Crimson Tide dropped from No. 3 to No. 6 after beating Chattanooga, primarily due to the losses suffered by the team's "quality wins."

The sudden drop felt inevitable, but, knowing the inconsistency of the committee, it was impossible to know what would happen until Alabama flashed across the screen on Tuesday night's rankings reveal. Now, with this significant update in mind, here are three questions I have concerning the next two weeks and how they could affect the Crimson Tide.

1. What happens if Alabama loses to Auburn?

Had Alabama stayed at No. 3 this week, its spot in the 12-team field would have almost certainly been safe regardless of what happened in the Iron Bowl. At No. 6, it's not that simple. The current bubble is interesting, because it boasts a number of teams that would appear primed to jump a potential three-loss Crimson Tide.

Here are the teams with realistic chances of doing that if Alabama loses again, with their remaining schedules:

7. Miami (10-1) — Boston College, ACC Championship vs. No. 8 Wake Forest

8. Wake Forest (10-1) — Duke, ACC Championship vs. No. 7 Miami

9. UCLA (10-1) — No. 15 USC, Potential Big 10 Championship Game

10. BYU (9-2) — Cincinnati, Potential Big 12 Championship Game vs. No. 2 Utah

11. Texas Tech (10-1) — TCU, Big 12 Championship Game vs. No. 2 Utah ONLY with win and BYU loss

12. Oregon (8-3) — No. 24 Washington, Potential Big 10 Championship Game

13. Iowa (9-2) — No. 25 Nebraska, Potential Big 10 Championship Game

14. Indiana (9-2) — Purdue, Potential Big 10 Championship Game

If Miami and Wake Forest both win the regular-season finale, both would certainly be in over three-loss Alabama, regardless of who wins the ACC Championship.

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If BYU and Texas Tech win their finales, the Big 12 is likely a three-bid league. 11-1 Texas Tech would be easily in over Alabama, and a 10-3 BYU team would likely not be punished much for losing a Big 12 Championship Game to Utah.

The Big 10 would win big if Alabama loses. If any of Iowa, UCLA, or Indiana finish the season 10-2 without playing in the Big 10 Championship Game, they would likely finish above Alabama. This is in addition to the conference champion (another team currently ranked below the Crimson Tide), and potentially the runner-up (unless it is Oregon).

Point being, it looks like Alabama would be on the outside looking in if it loses to Auburn. A lot of this is contingent on results, but it is clear that a 9-3 Crimson Tide team would need some help and/or chaos.

For these next two questions, we are going to assume that Alabama beats Auburn, finishes the season at 10-2, and does not play in the SEC Championship Game, as that is the most likely outcome.

2. Would Alabama jump above a Texas or Tennessee team that loses the SEC Championship Game?

Texas is ranked No. 3, and Tennessee is at No. 5. The gap between Alabama and these two teams is thin. Is it thin enough that either of them losing an SEC Championship Game to Georgia would knock them below the Crimson Tide? How much would the margin of defeat matter?

These questions are hard to answer. The committee has made it clear that it doesn't want to knock an SEC team out of the playoff for losing a conference championship game (Exhibit A, Alabama last season). But is it willing to move that team down a few spots? If Alabama and Texas or Tennessee suddenly share a loss to Georgia, does that change the equation?

This will be far more relevant next week. For all we know, Mississippi State will upset Ole Miss, and Alabama will get to go to Atlanta, where a win would secure the team a first-round bye.

3. What if Alabama's resume improves?

The committee made a big deal over the fact that Alabama no longer has a top-25 win. Two weeks ago, Kentucky was in the top 10, with LSU and South Carolina both ranked. All three of those teams have gone 0-2 since, and they're all out of the rankings.

But what if that changes? Kentucky has been a good team all season, and if the Wildcats upset No. 19 Louisville, they'll be right back in the rankings. LSU can salvage its standing as a top-40 win, and South Carolina would at least receive top-25 consideration if Shane Beamer & Co. can make a statement against a competent Clemson squad.

So, if Alabama's resumé returns to where it was a week ago, when the Crimson Tide was ranked No. 3, would it regain some of its luster? Would the committee reconsider its move to drop Alabama below those three aforementioned teams?

"I can't tell you that for sure," CFP committee chair Hunter Yurachek said, when asked about this, "But, you know, those teams that two weeks ago were top-25 wins are no longer top-25 wins. If that changes between now and when we get together again next Monday and Tuesday, then Alabama's resumé could look different next week."

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