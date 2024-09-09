Tim Keenan III Named SEC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week
Alabama trench disruptor Tim Keenan III had one of the best games of his Crimson Tide career on Saturday against South Florida, as he recorded nine tackles, including 2.5 for loss, and 1.5 sacks (the latter two numbers were team-highs).
Alabama led South Florida 14-13 entering the fourth quarter. Truly eye-popping. While the Tide defense was stout all night, Keenan and his unit wanted to take it to another level.
"I think fundamentally, he is playing with with great hand placement, great block recognition," Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said during Monday's press conference. "Physical up front, he's doing such a better job of disengaging and getting off the blocks from where he was in the spring and where he was a year ago. That's something we really challenged him to be able to create production for himself by finishing plays right and I think he has done a tremendous job in that regard. So very proud of the work that he's put in and glad to see that he's being rewarded for that work that he puts in practice every day."
"[We had] just the mindset of, don't get stopped, I gotta get home," Keenan said after the game. "Pressure makes diamonds... I love moments like that, because everybody looking for somebody to be the play, and it's like, why not me? So, just being able to have that mindset, I'm gonna make something happen, I'm gonna make a play."
The main positive that he associated with effort was the defense's performance on third down. Alabama held Western Kentucky to 3-of-18 on third-down attempts and a somehow even more impressive 2-of-18 against South Florida. Truly remarkable and something to keep in mind for the Crimson Tide defense for the next few weeks.
Many of these third-down stops involved Keenan's efforts trenches. Alabama linebacker Que Robinson detailed that Keenan's personal-top-tier performance from Saturday was a reflection of the entire team, and it's been that way for quite some time.
"If Tim's hype, everybody's hype," Robinson said. "He's that person we feed off of. When he's out there creating plays it makes everyone else hungry."
SEC Football Players of the Week
OFFENSIVE
Quinn Ewers, Texas
DEFENSIVE
Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kai Kroeger, South Carolina
OFFENSIVE LINE
Jake Majors, Texas
Cooper Mays, Tennessee
DEFENSIVE LINE
Gracen Halton, Oklahoma
Tim Keenan III, Alabama
FRESHMAN
Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee