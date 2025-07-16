Tim Keenan III Reveals Which Alabama DL He's 'Trying to Make My Game After'
ATLANTA –– Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III is entering his fifth year with the Crimson Tide, and although he's viewed as a leader, he admitted on Wednesday at SEC Media Days that he's been in awe of an under-the-radar run-stopper.
"Oh my gosh, Edric Hill is making tremendous strides," Keenan said. "He is so naturally gifted and naturally fluent. He don't know but I be watching some of his reps sometimes just trying to make my game after his because his is so smooth and it seems effortless.
"Shoutout to Edric, he's got to keep going and he's going to be on the field this year. I'm excited to see what he's going to do."
Keenan, who has been widely regarded as a potential Day 1 candidate for the 2026 NFL Draft, previewed several of his fellow defensive linemen on March 12, both old and new, and stated that he's been most impressed with Hill, a redshirt sophomore.
"Man, Edric Hill, he's been making a magnificent impact this spring and I can't wait to see what he keeps doing," Keenan said."
Hill has been committed to the Crimson Tide since August 2022 and enrolled in January 2023. He appeared in nine games last season and registered three tackles. Based on what Keenan and some other players and coaches have said, it's clear that the lack of experience hasn't harmed his development in the spring.
Like Hill, Keon Keeley had very few snaps last season despite being a top-tier recruit. Keeley was initially committed to Notre Dame but changed his mind and chose the Crimson Tide in December 2022. He redshirted in 2023 and switched from outside linebacker to defensive line last season, and Keenan really sees an increase in Keeley's potential for 2025.
"He's definitely making a lot of great strides," Keenan said on Wednesday. "He's getting more comfortable with the scheme so I'm excited to see what he does. He has his head down working and he's realizing what he can do."
Alabama's defensive line has a lot of rotational pieces for this upcoming season. In addition to Hill and Keeley, Keenan also mentioned QB Reese, Kelby Collins and Jeremiah Beaman as defensive linemen to watch this season.