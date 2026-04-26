Tracker: Where Alabama's Undrafted Free Agents are Signing

The 2026 NFL Draft came to a close on Saturday afternoon, and while 10 Alabama players heard their names called over the last three days, the same cannot be said about nine Crimson Tide products.

This is nowhere near the end of these players' football journey. NFL teams are very likely in contact with a lot of them to sign as undrafted free agents.

We're tracking where each of Alabama's UDFAs signs. Be sure to refresh your browser in order to see the updates.

Jaeden Roberts, Offensive Guard - Signed with the Philadelphia Eagles

The 6-foot-5, 333-pounder's path to the draft was a bit unorthodox. He started 12 games at right guard for the Tide in 2024, but he only had four starts in 10 contests this past season. One would assume that a returning starter would continue to hold the job, but the Sporting News Preseason All-American Second Team member was one of many to rotate at that spot for most of the season. That was until Alabama figured out its best combination on the right side of the line (Michael Carroll at guard and Wilkin Formby at tackle) would be without Roberts.

Deontae Lawson, Linebacker - Signed with the Philadelphia Eagles

The 6-foot-3, 226-pound two-time Alabama captain earned his first "C" on the jersey in 2024, but late into the year, he tore his ACL. He decided to return to the Tide instead of declaring for the NFL Draft, and it led to him wearing the green dot and leading the Tide in tackles (89 — fourth-most in the SEC) this season. 4.5 of those tackles were for loss, as he also logged 1.5 sacks, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two recoveries.

Kam Dewberry, Offensive Guard - Signed with the Atlanta Falcons

The 6-foot-4, 332-pound Texas A&M transfer started 13 of his 14 games at left guard. 334 of his 596 offensive snaps were pass blocking, as he allowed just one sack, 11 pressures, four quarterback hits and committed three penalties during the season. Dewberry tallied over 60 knockdown blocks.

DaShawn Jones, Defensive Back - Signed with the New Orleans Saints

The 6-foot, 190-pounder played in 13 games with seven starts. He contributed 20 tackles, including one for loss, to go with two pass breakups and an 18-yard pick-six against South Carolina. The score jumpstarted Alabama on both sides of the ball, as it won a 29-22 thriller in Columbia.

Nikhai Hill-Green, Linebacker - Signed with the Los Angeles Rams

The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Colorado transfer worked in a rotational role at inside linebacker, playing in all 15 games with two starts. He recorded 60 tackles (fourth-most), including five for loss. He also added three pass breakups, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and a pair of quarterback pressures.

Dre Washington, Running Back

The 5-foot-9, 216-pound Louisiana transfer added depth to the Tide's running back room while also working on special teams in 12 games. He rushed 14 times for 59 yards and recorded one reception for a 15-yard gain.

Brody Dalton, Tight End

The 6-foot-5, 251-pound Troy transfer added depth at tight end while contributing on special teams in 14 games. He finished the 2025 season with three receptions for 22 yards, all of which came in the home victory over Eastern Illinois.

Geno VanDeMark, Offensive Guard

The 6-foot-5, 326-pounder was labeled as a "swiss army knife" before the season, and it was definitely accurate. He saw time in 14 games while starting nine, including six at right guard, two at left guard and one at center. VanDeMark registered 59 knockdown blocks.

Blake Doud, Punter

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound Colorado School of Mines transfer earned the starting job during fall camp and obtained that title in all 15 games. Doud also held on the Crimson Tide's field goal and PAT tries. He averaged 42.3 yards per kick on 52 punts for 2,201 yards.

Sports Illustrated draft tracker: https://www.si.com/nfl/draft/tracker

Bama in the NFL Database

Contract Info, Status of Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players

Active Crimson Tide Players by Team, Position

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

All-Time Crimson Tide Draft Selections

Team-by-Team History of Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

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