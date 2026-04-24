Kadyn Proctor to Dolphins, Ty Simpson to Rams on The Joe Gaither Show
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Let's have a football Friday version of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez and Henry Sklar as our trio discussess what happened in the NFL Draft on Thursday. The Crimson Tide extended its streak of first round selections as Kadyn Proctor was selected by the Miami Dolphins and Ty Simpson was selected by the Los Angeles Rams.
The program opens with Sklar, Fernandez and Gaither giving gut reactions to each of our team's first round picks before we dive fully into the Alabama aspect of things. Fernandez had a hard time processing the New York Giants passing on former Crimson Tide safety Caleb Downs, but in general our trio was happy with the opening night.
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We dive fully into Kadyn Proctor's selection by the Miami Dolphins as we analyze what the 'Fins were thinking as they traded back, opting not to take Downs, but instead taking Proctor and adding more picks to their weekend. How will Proctor fit in Miami? Is he destined to play guard? How will his personality handle living in South Beach?
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The show goes to the very next pick as we discuss Ty Simpson to the Rams. Was Sean McVay happy to choose Simpson, or was he overruled by the general manager? How will Simpson fit in McVay's offense? How close is Matthew Stafford to retirement?
Lastly, we get Fernandez to detail last night's baseball game as the Crimson Tide took game one against Tennessee in Knoxville. He outlines what happens and details the schedule change as the teams prepare to play a Friday double-header.
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Joe Gaither oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt web sites.Follow JoeGaither6