Two Alabama Players Listed in Latest Sports Illustrated First-Round Mock Draft
A player from Alabama has been selected in the first round of the NFL draft each year dating back to 2009. A few different players are looking to extend that 16-year streak in the 2025 NFL Draft on April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
NFL on SI released a first-round mock draft on Tuesday and had two former Crimson Tide players getting picked in the first round. The group of writers have offensive lineman Tyler Booker being selected 24th overall to the Minnesota Vikings, and linebacker Jihaad Cambell going No. 29 to the Washington Commanders. Quarterback Jalen Milroe was not in SI's mock draft for the first round.
John Pluym, Sports Illustrated's NFL editor, noted that Vikings head coach has made it clear that fixing the interior offensive line is a priority for Minnesota this offseason.
"What better way to solidify that line than with Booker, a 6' 5", 325-pound immovable force who should also help elevate the play of center Garrett Bradbury," Pluym said.
NFL writer David Harrison sees Campbell as a good fit in Washington.
"Washington has to look to impact the passing game with this pick," Harrison said. "They can do so by drafting offensive line, secondary, or pass rush help and with Campbell, the Commanders get a versatile defender who can help on all three downs in various ways while eyeing OL and DB help on Day 2 of the draft."
On SI NFL Mock Draft 2025 First Round
1. Tennessee Titans- Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
2. Cleveland Browns- Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
3. New York Giants- Cam Ward, QB, Miami (Fla.)
4. New England Patriots- Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado
5. Jacksonville Jaguars- Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
6. Las Vegas Raiders- Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
7. New York Jets- Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
8. Carolina Panthers- Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
9. New Orleans Saints- Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
10. Chicago Bears- Will Campbell, OL, LSU
11. San Francisco 49ers- James Pearce Jr., DE, Tennessee
12. Dallas Cowboys- Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
13. Miami Dolphins- Kelvin Banks Jr., OL, Texas
14. Indianapolis Colts- Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
15. Atlanta Falcons- Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
16. Arizona Cardinals- Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan
17. Cincinatti Bengals- Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
18. Seattle Seahawks- Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
20. Denver Broncos- Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
21. Pittsburgh Steelers- Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
22. Los Angeles Chargers- Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
23. Green Bay Packers- Shemar Stewart, DL, Texas A&M
24. Minnesota Vikings- Tyler Booker, G, Alabama
25. Houston Texans- Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
26. Los Angeles Rams- Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
27. Baltimore Ravens- Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
28. Detroit Lions- Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
29. Washington Commanders- Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
30. Buffalo Bills- Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
31. Kansas City Chiefs- Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State
32. Philadelphia Eagles- Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M