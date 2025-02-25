Bama Central

Two Alabama Players Listed in Latest Sports Illustrated First-Round Mock Draft

NFL on SI predicted who will be taken in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and two former Crimson Tide players were projected as Day 1 picks.

Katie Windham

Nov 16, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Jihaad Campbell (11) celebrates after sacking Mercer quarterback Whitt Newbauer (8) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Nov 16, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Jihaad Campbell (11) celebrates after sacking Mercer quarterback Whitt Newbauer (8) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A player from Alabama has been selected in the first round of the NFL draft each year dating back to 2009. A few different players are looking to extend that 16-year streak in the 2025 NFL Draft on April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

NFL on SI released a first-round mock draft on Tuesday and had two former Crimson Tide players getting picked in the first round. The group of writers have offensive lineman Tyler Booker being selected 24th overall to the Minnesota Vikings, and linebacker Jihaad Cambell going No. 29 to the Washington Commanders. Quarterback Jalen Milroe was not in SI's mock draft for the first round.

John Pluym, Sports Illustrated's NFL editor, noted that Vikings head coach has made it clear that fixing the interior offensive line is a priority for Minnesota this offseason.

"What better way to solidify that line than with Booker, a 6' 5", 325-pound immovable force who should also help elevate the play of center Garrett Bradbury," Pluym said.

NFL writer David Harrison sees Campbell as a good fit in Washington.

"Washington has to look to impact the passing game with this pick," Harrison said. "They can do so by drafting offensive line, secondary, or pass rush help and with Campbell, the Commanders get a versatile defender who can help on all three downs in various ways while eyeing OL and DB help on Day 2 of the draft."

On SI NFL Mock Draft 2025 First Round

1. Tennessee Titans- Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

2. Cleveland Browns- Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

3. New York Giants- Cam Ward, QB, Miami (Fla.)

4. New England Patriots- Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado

5. Jacksonville Jaguars- Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

6. Las Vegas Raiders- Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

7. New York Jets- Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

8. Carolina Panthers- Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

9. New Orleans Saints- Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

10. Chicago Bears- Will Campbell, OL, LSU

11. San Francisco 49ers- James Pearce Jr., DE, Tennessee

12. Dallas Cowboys- Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

13. Miami Dolphins- Kelvin Banks Jr., OL, Texas

14. Indianapolis Colts- Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

15. Atlanta Falcons- Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

16. Arizona Cardinals- Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

17. Cincinatti Bengals- Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

18. Seattle Seahawks- Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

20. Denver Broncos- Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

21. Pittsburgh Steelers- Walter Nolen, DT,  Ole Miss

22. Los Angeles Chargers- Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

23. Green Bay Packers- Shemar Stewart, DL, Texas A&M 

24. Minnesota Vikings- Tyler Booker, G, Alabama

25. Houston Texans- Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

26. Los Angeles Rams- Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

27. Baltimore Ravens- Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

28. Detroit Lions- Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

29. Washington Commanders- Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

30. Buffalo Bills- Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

31. Kansas City Chiefs- Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

32. Philadelphia Eagles- Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

