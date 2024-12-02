Tyler Booker Named SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week for Third Time
Alabama co-captain and left guard Tyler Booker has been a leader on and off the field for the Crimson Tide throughout the season on a weekly basis, as he had won two SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week honors coming into this Saturday's matchup against Auburn in the Iron Bowl.
Booker had perhaps his best game of the season against the Tigers by leading the Tide in knockdown blocks with nine, which helped him win the SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week award on Monday for the third time this season.
In addition to not allowing a single pressure on the evening, he helped the Crimson Tide accumulate 457 total yards and opened holes for 201 rushing yards against an Auburn defense that was allowing just 110.2 yards per game. Alabama also ran into the endzone four times against a Tigers defense that was allowing 1.3 rushing scores per game entering the Iron Bowl.
Alabama SEC Players of the Week
- Week 1 (Western Kentucky): Keon Sabb (Defensive), Ryan Williams (Co-Freshman)
- Week 2 (South Florida): Tim Keenan III (Co-Defensive Line)
- Week 3 (Wisconsin): Jalen Milroe (Co-Offensive)
- Week 5 (Georgia): Jalen Milroe (Offensive), Ryan Williams (Freshman)
- Week 9 (Missouri): Tyler Booker (Co-Offensive Line)
- Week 11 (LSU): Jalen Milroe (Co-Offensive), Tyler Booker (Co-Offensive Line), Jihaad Campbell (Co-Defensive)
- Week 14 (Auburn): Tyler Booker (Co-Offensive Line)
Week 14 SEC Players of the Week
Co-Offensive:
- LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina
- Quintrevion Wisner, RB, Texas
Co-Defensive:
- Whit Weeks, LB, LSU
- Vernon Broughton, DL, Texas
Co-Special Teams:
- Aaron Anderson, WR/RS, LSU
- Kai Kroeger, P, South Carolina
Co-Offensive Line:
- Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama
- Andrej Karic, OG, Tennessee
Co-Defensive Line:
- Johnny Walker Jr., DE, Missouri
- Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
Co-Freshman:
- Nico Iamaleava, QB, Tennessee
- Dominick McKinley, DT, LSU