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Views From Alabama's 20-17 Loss to Georgia: Photo Gallery

Can't get enough of the Crimson Tide's match up against the Georgia Bulldogs? Check out more photos from Alabama Crimson Tide On SI photographer Sarah Munzenmaier.
Sarah Munzenmaier|
Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleaman-Williams attempts to catch a ball in the first half of the game against Georgia on Oct 10, 2026.
Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleaman-Williams attempts to catch a ball in the first half of the game against Georgia on Oct 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

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Alabama Crimson Tide

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— No. 6 Alabama faced the No. 2 Georgia on Saturday night inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide fell 20-17 to the Bulldogs in the tough matchup.

"This will certainly be where your character of your team gets tested," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said after the game. "And we've said up to this point we feel really good about what the team looks like, but we were undefeated too. My feeling is that we'll get back to work. That's what was said down there and that's what was talked about, so they can make sure they don't have the feelings that they have down in the locker room right now."

Check out 20 of BamaCentral photographer Sarah Munzenmaier's best shots from the Alabama-Georgia game.

1. The Controversial No Pass Interference Call

Rico Scott
Alabama wide receiver Rico Scott in a controversial no call pass interference play in the second half of the match up against Georgia on Oct 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

"We can't put the game in that situation, where the officials come into play," head coach Kalen DeBoer said when asked about the no pass interference call.

"We just got to control the thing we can control."

2. Keelon Russell Remains a Dual Threat

Keelon Russell
Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell runs through a gap in the second half of the match up against Georgia on Oct 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

"Theres no such thing as containing Russell," head coach Kirby Smart said on the Alabama starting quarterback.

"That kid is an elite athlete, an elite player. Hopefully we affected him some tonight, and he didn't have some of the numbers he's had. But, he's a really good football player, and he's going to be hell in this league for two years."

3. Kalen DeBoer Gets Animated

Kalen DeBoer
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer gets animated in the first half of the match up against Georgia on Oct 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

4. The Controversial No Targeting Call

Ryan Coleman-Williams
Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams in a controversial no call play in the second half of the match up against Georgia on Oct 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

With 10:53 remaining in the game, junior wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams went up for a pass that was broken up by the Georgia defense. The play has been criticized, with fans calling for a targeting call on Georgia defensive back KJ Bolden. After the play, Coleman-Williams exited the game with a head injury and did not return.

5. EJ Crowell Bounces into the Endzone

EJ Crowell
Alabama running back EJ Crowell celebrates a touchdown in the first half of the match up against Georgia on Oct 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

6. Caleb Woodson on the Tackle

Caleb woodson
Alabama linebacker Caleb Woodson makes a tackle in the first half of the match up against Georgia on Oct 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

7. Keelon Russel Throws a Dime

Keelon Russell
Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell throws the ball in the second half of the match up against Georgia on Oct 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

8. Conor Talty Remains Perfect

Conor Talty
Alabama kicker Conor Talty warms up for a kick in the first half of the match up against Georgia on Oct 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Alabama kicker Conor Talty remains perfect on the season. He has made 29 extra points, and nine field goals, for 38 consecutive made kicks.

9. Trae'shawn Brown on the Run

Trae'shawn Brown
Alabama running back Trae'shawn Brown runs the ball in the first half of the match up against Georgia on Oct 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

10. Luke Metz Leads the Way on a Tackle

Luke Metz
Alabama linebacker Luke Metz makes a tackle in the second half of the match up against Georgia on Oct 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

11. Lotzeir Brooks on a Break Away

Lotzeir Brooks
Alabama wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks runs the ball in the first half of the match up against Georgia on Oct 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

12. Ryan Coleman-Williams Stiff Arms on a Run

Ryan Coleman-Williams
Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams stiff arms a Georgia defender in the first half of the match up on Oct 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

13. Daniel Hill Dives for Extra Yards

Daniel Hill
Alabama running back Daniel Hill dives towards the end zone in the first half of the match up against Georgia on Oct 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

14. Derek Meadows Gets Into it with a Defender

Derek Meadows
Alabama wide receiver Derek Meadows stares down a Georgia defender in the first half of the match up on Oct 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

15. Zabien Brown on the Takedown

Zabien Brown
Alabama defensive back Zabien Brown makes a tackle in the second half of the match up against Georgia on Oct 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

16. Caleb Woodson Celebrates a Play

Caleb Woodson
Alabama linebacker Caleb Woodson celebrates a play in the first half of the match up against Georgia on Oct 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

17. Devan Thompkins Stuffs the Run

Devan Thompkins
Alabama defensive lineman Devan Thompkins celebrates a play in the first half of the match up against Georgia on Oct 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

18. Heisman Winner Bryce Young Returns to Tuscaloosa

Pat McAfee and Bryce Young
Pat McAfee and Bryce Young during ESPN's College GameDay in Coleman Coliseum before the game against Georgia on Oct 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Former Alabama quarterback, 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, and national champion Bryce Young was brough back to Tuscaloosa as the guest picker on ESPN's College GameDay.

19. Julio Jones and Nick Saban Meet Again

Julio jones and nick saban
Former head coach Nick Saban and former wide receiver Julio Jones during ESPN's College GameDay in Coleman Coliseum before the game against Georgia on Oct 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

20. Kalen DeBoer Makes an Appearance at GameDay

Kalen DeBoer
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer during ESPN's College GameDay in Coleman Coliseum before the game against Georgia on Oct 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

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Sarah Munzenmaier
SARAH MUNZENMAIER

Sarah Munzenmaier is an architectural engineering major at Alabama, but has been doing photography since freshman year of high school. She previously worked for the Crimson White and is originally from Raleigh, N.C. "I love sports photography, and watching any and all sports. Something fun about me is that I love all North Carolina pro teams, but my favorite team out of NC is the Carolina Hurricanes."

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