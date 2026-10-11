Views From Alabama's 20-17 Loss to Georgia: Photo Gallery

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— No. 6 Alabama faced the No. 2 Georgia on Saturday night inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide fell 20-17 to the Bulldogs in the tough matchup.

"This will certainly be where your character of your team gets tested," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said after the game. "And we've said up to this point we feel really good about what the team looks like, but we were undefeated too. My feeling is that we'll get back to work. That's what was said down there and that's what was talked about, so they can make sure they don't have the feelings that they have down in the locker room right now."

Check out 20 of BamaCentral photographer Sarah Munzenmaier's best shots from the Alabama-Georgia game.

1. The Controversial No Pass Interference Call

Alabama wide receiver Rico Scott in a controversial no call pass interference play in the second half of the match up against Georgia on Oct 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

"We can't put the game in that situation, where the officials come into play," head coach Kalen DeBoer said when asked about the no pass interference call.

"We just got to control the thing we can control."

2. Keelon Russell Remains a Dual Threat

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell runs through a gap in the second half of the match up against Georgia on Oct 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

"Theres no such thing as containing Russell," head coach Kirby Smart said on the Alabama starting quarterback.

"That kid is an elite athlete, an elite player. Hopefully we affected him some tonight, and he didn't have some of the numbers he's had. But, he's a really good football player, and he's going to be hell in this league for two years."

3. Kalen DeBoer Gets Animated

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer gets animated in the first half of the match up against Georgia on Oct 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

4. The Controversial No Targeting Call

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams in a controversial no call play in the second half of the match up against Georgia on Oct 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

With 10:53 remaining in the game, junior wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams went up for a pass that was broken up by the Georgia defense. The play has been criticized, with fans calling for a targeting call on Georgia defensive back KJ Bolden. After the play, Coleman-Williams exited the game with a head injury and did not return.

5. EJ Crowell Bounces into the Endzone

Alabama running back EJ Crowell celebrates a touchdown in the first half of the match up against Georgia on Oct 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

6. Caleb Woodson on the Tackle

Alabama linebacker Caleb Woodson makes a tackle in the first half of the match up against Georgia on Oct 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

7. Keelon Russel Throws a Dime

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell throws the ball in the second half of the match up against Georgia on Oct 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

8. Conor Talty Remains Perfect

Alabama kicker Conor Talty warms up for a kick in the first half of the match up against Georgia on Oct 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Alabama kicker Conor Talty remains perfect on the season. He has made 29 extra points, and nine field goals, for 38 consecutive made kicks.

9. Trae'shawn Brown on the Run

Alabama running back Trae'shawn Brown runs the ball in the first half of the match up against Georgia on Oct 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

10. Luke Metz Leads the Way on a Tackle

Alabama linebacker Luke Metz makes a tackle in the second half of the match up against Georgia on Oct 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

11. Lotzeir Brooks on a Break Away

Alabama wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks runs the ball in the first half of the match up against Georgia on Oct 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

12. Ryan Coleman-Williams Stiff Arms on a Run

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams stiff arms a Georgia defender in the first half of the match up on Oct 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

13. Daniel Hill Dives for Extra Yards

Alabama running back Daniel Hill dives towards the end zone in the first half of the match up against Georgia on Oct 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

14. Derek Meadows Gets Into it with a Defender

Alabama wide receiver Derek Meadows stares down a Georgia defender in the first half of the match up on Oct 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

15. Zabien Brown on the Takedown

Alabama defensive back Zabien Brown makes a tackle in the second half of the match up against Georgia on Oct 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

16. Caleb Woodson Celebrates a Play

Alabama linebacker Caleb Woodson celebrates a play in the first half of the match up against Georgia on Oct 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

17. Devan Thompkins Stuffs the Run

Alabama defensive lineman Devan Thompkins celebrates a play in the first half of the match up against Georgia on Oct 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

18. Heisman Winner Bryce Young Returns to Tuscaloosa

Pat McAfee and Bryce Young during ESPN's College GameDay in Coleman Coliseum before the game against Georgia on Oct 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Former Alabama quarterback, 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, and national champion Bryce Young was brough back to Tuscaloosa as the guest picker on ESPN's College GameDay.

19. Julio Jones and Nick Saban Meet Again

Former head coach Nick Saban and former wide receiver Julio Jones during ESPN's College GameDay in Coleman Coliseum before the game against Georgia on Oct 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

20. Kalen DeBoer Makes an Appearance at GameDay

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer during ESPN's College GameDay in Coleman Coliseum before the game against Georgia on Oct 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

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