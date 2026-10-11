Views From Alabama's 20-17 Loss to Georgia: Photo Gallery
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TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— No. 6 Alabama faced the No. 2 Georgia on Saturday night inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide fell 20-17 to the Bulldogs in the tough matchup.
"This will certainly be where your character of your team gets tested," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said after the game. "And we've said up to this point we feel really good about what the team looks like, but we were undefeated too. My feeling is that we'll get back to work. That's what was said down there and that's what was talked about, so they can make sure they don't have the feelings that they have down in the locker room right now."
Check out 20 of BamaCentral photographer Sarah Munzenmaier's best shots from the Alabama-Georgia game.
1. The Controversial No Pass Interference Call
"We can't put the game in that situation, where the officials come into play," head coach Kalen DeBoer said when asked about the no pass interference call.
"We just got to control the thing we can control."
2. Keelon Russell Remains a Dual Threat
"Theres no such thing as containing Russell," head coach Kirby Smart said on the Alabama starting quarterback.
"That kid is an elite athlete, an elite player. Hopefully we affected him some tonight, and he didn't have some of the numbers he's had. But, he's a really good football player, and he's going to be hell in this league for two years."
3. Kalen DeBoer Gets Animated
4. The Controversial No Targeting Call
With 10:53 remaining in the game, junior wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams went up for a pass that was broken up by the Georgia defense. The play has been criticized, with fans calling for a targeting call on Georgia defensive back KJ Bolden. After the play, Coleman-Williams exited the game with a head injury and did not return.
5. EJ Crowell Bounces into the Endzone
6. Caleb Woodson on the Tackle
7. Keelon Russel Throws a Dime
8. Conor Talty Remains Perfect
Alabama kicker Conor Talty remains perfect on the season. He has made 29 extra points, and nine field goals, for 38 consecutive made kicks.
9. Trae'shawn Brown on the Run
10. Luke Metz Leads the Way on a Tackle
11. Lotzeir Brooks on a Break Away
12. Ryan Coleman-Williams Stiff Arms on a Run
13. Daniel Hill Dives for Extra Yards
14. Derek Meadows Gets Into it with a Defender
15. Zabien Brown on the Takedown
16. Caleb Woodson Celebrates a Play
17. Devan Thompkins Stuffs the Run
18. Heisman Winner Bryce Young Returns to Tuscaloosa
Former Alabama quarterback, 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, and national champion Bryce Young was brough back to Tuscaloosa as the guest picker on ESPN's College GameDay.
19. Julio Jones and Nick Saban Meet Again
20. Kalen DeBoer Makes an Appearance at GameDay
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Sarah Munzenmaier is an architectural engineering major at Alabama, but has been doing photography since freshman year of high school. She previously worked for the Crimson White and is originally from Raleigh, N.C. "I love sports photography, and watching any and all sports. Something fun about me is that I love all North Carolina pro teams, but my favorite team out of NC is the Carolina Hurricanes."