What Alabama is Taking from Last Year's Georgia Win into This Season's Matchup
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama has been in this spot before, very recently in fact. The Crimson Tide was ranked No. 8 and facing No. 1 Georgia last December in the 2023 SEC Championship Game. The Bulldogs had won 29 straight games and were bulldozing down the path to a third consecutive national title.
But Alabama had something to say about as the Crimson Tide upset Georgia, 27-24, to win the SEC title and secure a spot in the College Football Playoff. The stakes aren't quite as high this weekend, but No. 4 Alabama will host No. 2 Georgia inside Bryant-Denny Stadium this Saturday for a marquee matchup to open the SEC slate for both teams.
There is a lot of carryover on both rosters from last year's meeting in Atlanta, including the starting quarterback for both teams and all of the Crimson Tide's team captains, but the Alabama players wanted to emphasize that this is a new team and a new game.
But, there is one big that still carries over from last year's matchup with the Bulldogs.
"Something that we can notice and take into this year’s is that we noticed that the game was won in the trenches," Alabama left guard Tyler Booker said. "We just have to make sure that on both sides of the ball, offensive and defensive lines, we have to play our best games because like many other SEC games, the game is going to be won in the trenches."
Georgia has consistently had one of the best defenses in the country under head coach Kirby Smart, who worked under Nick Saban at Alabama for nine seasons and one season at LSU. Alabama running back Jam Miller talked about what he's seen from the Georgia defense.
"They’re physical, and we’re physical, too," Miller said Tuesday. "It all starts with who can be the most physical person on the field.”
Miller saw extended reps against Georgia last season because starter Jase McClellan was out with an injury. Miller scored Alabama's first touchdown of the game on a wheel route from Milroe that he took 28 yards into the end zone. That experience against the Bulldogs gives him confidence heading into this weekend.
'Oh, I’m ready," Miller said. "It’s going to be my second time playing Georgia. Especially at home in a home environment, and I’m just ready for it overall.”
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe had 192 yards with 2 touchdowns and a key 30-yard run on the final drive of the game to seal the victory for the Crimson Tide. After Alabama's Tuesday practice, Milroe said the returners realize what it takes to give a complete 60-minute performance against the Bulldogs and are working on that this week.
"They’re a very well-coached group," Booker said about Georgia's defensive line. "They are always where they need to be. They’re a strong group, a stout group, really good pass rushers. These are the type of games that you come to Alabama for.”
