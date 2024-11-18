What Alabama OC Nick Sheridan Said About Facing Oklahoma
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan met with the media Monday morning to discuss the Crimson Tide's performance against Mercer and look ahead to the road matchup at Oklahoma.
Here's everything he had to say:
Full Transcript
On what he saw from backup QBs vs. Mercer...
"I thought all of them did a nice job. Certainly there was learning moments for each one of them, but as far as just execution and loving their unit, I thought those guys did a nice job. Every snap that you get is invaluable for their growth and development, but yeah, I thought all three guys did a nice job."
On Jalen Milroe’s skillset...
"He’s uniquely talented. His ability to throw the football, and obviously his speed and quickness as an athlete. I think what you’re trying to encourage all the players is, continue to grow, continue to develop. Identify the things that are your strengths, to build on them, and then identify things that you can improve on and try to make those your strengths. And so, I think he deserves so much credit for the work he’s put in throughout his career, and becoming as good of a football player as he possibly can be. So. he’s had production in both areas, and the more you do well, both as a unit and as a player, the harder you are to defend. So I think that’s the goal for each player in each unit, is do a lot of things really well, so that you’re tough to defend."
On what sticks out about Oklahoma’s defense...
"I think, obviously the schematics are one thing, but I think with their coaching staff and their history, just the way that they play, and I say that in the highest of compliments. The toughness, the effort, the swarming to the football, the physicality with which they play. I just have a ton of respect for their players and staff on how they play. Certainly there’s the schematic challenges that you do with, each and every week, and this week will certainly be a challenge from that standpoint. But more than anything, just the way they play football. I have a tremendous amount of respect for their staff and for the players, for how they do that."
What Alabama's learned playing on the road...
"I think you lean on your experiences in some of those environments. No situations are the same, but certainly, relative to things that you have to deal with on the road, I I think that each time that you’re able to do that, you learn, you grow. To just hope that you handle those situations a little bit better. And certainly this will be an electric environment, against a really quality opponent."
On the backup receivers play against Mercer...
"There was a lot of players, not just receivers, tight ends, running backs. There's a lot of guys that touched the football, which was great to see. And so, I think you see some of the flashes with some of the young receivers that we have in our program, you know, the Caleb Odoms, the Rico Scotts. Some of those guys that have played some this year certainly, but you can see some of the talent, some of the explosiveness, some of the ball skills. And there were other guys as well. There’s certainly guys that have played a lot of football, but there were some young players that went in there and did a nice job and continue to grow, practice really hard. Coach Shep coaches the heck out of those guys. So yeah, we’re encouraged by some of the young skill players, and not just at wide receiver. I think tight ends, running backs, there’s some good young players in our program, there’s no doubt about it."
On RB Richard Young's development...
"I think toughness, I think a physicality. He's a decisive runner, he runs behind his pads. He's a great kid, very well liked, not just by the other running backs but by the whole team. You see that. He had a really tough fourth-down run, he ran through a guy. And he's done that back in spring practice and training camp. And so he's just a great kid and a really tough runner who runs downhill, he's decisive and he stays behind his pads."
On center Parker Brailsford...
"I think the thing with Parker is, he has strength. He might not be the biggest guy physically but he does play with power. He's got great body control and balance. He's not on the ground very often. He's got a great command of the offense, the communication. Coach Kap has done a great job. Even though there are similarities in what we've done in the past with the offense Parker was part of the last few years, there's still a transition with some of the communication. I think coach Kap and him have really done a great job making sure we're on the same page, going to the right people. So he's certainly a confident player in what we're asking him to do, and the leadership required from the center position. On top of that, his change of direction, his body control and balance I think is excellent. He's a tough kid, plays hard. So yeah, we like Parker a lot."
On the improvement of pass protection...
"There were some moments Saturday that I don't think we were as clean as we'd like to be. I think pass protection really falls on all 11, it falls on the coaching staff as well. Trying to minimize the opportunities the opponent gets to really pin their ears back, and when you are in those moments, being mindful of what you're asking your players to do. It takes all 11. It starts obviously up front. The identification, the technique, the fundamentals, but then the quarterback making sure he's reading the play properly, getting the ball out on time, the running backs and their pass protection or their routes, and the skill guys getting open at the right time in the right spots. When you're able to do that and the quarterback's able to get rid of the football even when guys aren't open. It takes everybody. Running the football more effectively and more efficiently certainly helps that as well. That's certainly a key for us in the team that we're going against this weekend. They've done a great job of creating pressure on the quarterback, sacking the quarterback. That's pretty common in our league, there's no doubt with the fronts. Making sure we stay out of some of those situations will be important."
On WR Caleb Odom...
"He's a great kid. I think he's a really conscientious, hard-working player. He has talent, there's no doubt about it. Anytime those moments present themselves, you learn from them. That's what I expect him to do. I know that was his approach (Monday). He's just a really conscientious, hard-working kid who has great football in front of him. His attitude has been good, he continues to work hard and practices well. (He) cares a lot about improving as a player. I think he's got a lot of great football ahead of him."
Read more: How Alabama is Approaching Final Two Games with SEC, CFP Implications Looming
How to Watch: No. 10 Alabama Football at Oklahoma