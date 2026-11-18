Alabama appeared primed to finally drop in the College Football Playoff committee's ranking.

The Crimson Tide limped to a 21-6 win over Vanderbilt and saw a number of its "quality wins" suffer losses that weakened the team's resumé. Despite this, Alabama remained at No. 3 for the second straight week.

"Regarding Alabama, evaluated a full profile of the entire season supports the No. 3 ranking," committee chair and Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said. "They are in the top five in their schedule strength and record strength metrics. The committee feels they are the best team of the group that immediately follows Georgia and Utah."

Alabama dropped from three ranked wins to two, as LSU exited the top-25 after its loss to Texas. Kentucky, which was ranked No. 6 in the initial rankings, is now down to No. 16 after its second-straight loss, and South Carolina has dropped to No. 21 after a 34-6 loss to Arkansas.

"I think it's a collection of things for Alabama," Yurachek said. "Not only the margin of wins, their SEC wins, which is close to 23 points a game, but their relative scoring defense is in the top 20, relative scoring offense is in the top 5, record strength is in the top 5. Quite honestly, when we watch them on film, when we watch their games, we really feel like they're one of the best three or four teams in the country."

Texas has climbed to its highest ranking of the season at No. 5 following the aforementioned road win over LSU. There is debate over whether the surging Longhorns should have been above the Crimson Tide. but Alabama remains on top due to its season-long level of play.

"I mentioned their (Alabama's) point spread in their conference games is close to 23 points a game, Texas is not in that same ballpark," Yurachek said. "The separator for us as a committee between the two is just the consistent play of Alabama throughout the season."

College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings- Week 12

1. Georgia (9-1)

2. Utah (10-0)

3. Alabama (8-2)

4. UCLA (10-0)

5. Texas (8-2)

6. Notre Dame (9-1)

7. Miami (9-1)

8. Indiana (9-1)

9. Tennessee (8-2)

10. BYU (8-2)

11. Wake Forest (9-1)

12. Texas Tech (9-1)

13. Oregon (7-3)

14. Ohio State (7-3)

15. Iowa (8-2)

16. Kentucky (7-3)

17. Boise State (9-1)

18. USC (7-3)

19. Arizona (7-3)

20. Houston (7-3)

21. South Carolina (6-4)

22. Oklahoma (6-4)

23. Louisville (7-3)

24. Florida (6-4)

25. Ole Miss (6-4)

CFP selection committee members

Hunter Yurachek, Arkansas athletic director (committee chair)

Troy Dannen, Nebraska athletic director

Mark Dantonio, former Michigan State, Cincinnati coach

Doug Gillin, Appalachian State athletic director

Mark Harlan, Utah athletic director

Ivan Maisel, former sports writer at SI, ESPN, other outlets

Gus Malzahn, former Auburn, UCF, Arkansas State coach

Chris Massaro, Middle Tennessee State athletic director

Randall McDaniel, former Arizona State All-American offensive lineman

Mike Riley, former Oregon State, Nebraska coach

Jeff Tedford, former Cal, Fresno State coach

Wesley Walls, former Mississippi All-American tight end

Carla Williams, Virginia athletic director

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Full 2026 College Football Playoff Schedule

First Round

Friday, Dec. 18, 7:00 p.m. CT -- Campus site, ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 19, 11:00 a.m. CT -- Campus site, ABC & ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 19, 2:30 p.m. CT -- Campus site, TNT, truTV & HBO Max

Saturday, Dec. 19, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Campus site, TNT, truTV & HBO Max

All four campus sites will be revealed on Selection Day, Sunday, Dec. 6.

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Dec. 30, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (Glendale, Ariz.), TNT, truTV & HBO Max

Friday, Jan. 1, 11:00 a.m. CT -- TBD*, TNT, truTV & HBO Max

Friday, Jan. 1, 3:00 p.m. CT -- TBD*, ABC & ESPN

Friday, Jan. 1, 7:00 p.m. CT -- TBD*, ESPN

*The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential will be assigned to their windows on Selection Day, Sunday, Dec. 6.

Semifinals

Thursday, Jan. 14, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Capital One Orange Bowl (Miami Gardens, Fla.), TNT, truTV & HBO Max

Friday, Jan. 15, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Allstate Sugar Bowl (New Orleans, La.), ABC & ESPN

CFP National Championship

Monday, Jan. 25, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nev.), ABC & ESPN

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