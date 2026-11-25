Watch the above video to hear Alabama Crimson Tide on SI beat writer Theo Fernandez's reaction to Alabama's No. 6 College Football Playoff committee ranking.

The committee finally dropped Alabama.

The Crimson Tide fell from No. 3 to No. 6 in the committee's rankings after the massive hits its resume has taken over the past three weeks. Kentucky, South Carolina, and LSU have all dropped out of the top-25, meaning that Alabama no longer has a single ranked victory.

Texas, Notre Dame, and Tennessee all jumped the Crimson Tide. Alabama would now likely be out of the playoff with a loss to Auburn in Saturday's Iron Bowl. There is also a world where the team could win, finish the season at 10-2, and still have to head on the road for a first-round playoff game, which did not seem possible just a week ago.

College Football Playoff Top 25

1. Georgia (10-1)

2. Utah (11-0)

3. Texas (9-2)

4. Notre Dame (10-1)

5. Tennessee (9-2)

6. Alabama (9-2)

7. Miami (10-1)

8. Wake Forest (10-1)

9. UCLA (10-1)

10. BYU (9-2)

11. Texas Tech (10-1)

12. Oregon (8-3)

13. Iowa (9-2)

14. Indiana (9-2)

15. USC (8-3)

17. Oklahoma (7-4)

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

18. Houston (8-3)

19. Louisville (8-3)

20. Florida (7-4)

21. Ohio State (7-4)

22. Ole Miss (7-4)

23. Missouri (7-4)

24. Washington (7-4)

25. Nebraska (7-4)

CFP selection committee members

Hunter Yurachek, Arkansas athletic director (committee chair)

Troy Dannen, Nebraska athletic director

Mark Dantonio, former Michigan State, Cincinnati coach

Doug Gillin, Appalachian State athletic director

Mark Harlan, Utah athletic director

Ivan Maisel, former sports writer at SI, ESPN, other outlets

Gus Malzahn, former Auburn, UCF, Arkansas State coach

Chris Massaro, Middle Tennessee State athletic director

Randall McDaniel, former Arizona State All-American offensive lineman

Mike Riley, former Oregon State, Nebraska coach

Jeff Tedford, former Cal, Fresno State coach

Wesley Walls, former Mississippi All-American tight end

Carla Williams, Virginia athletic director

Full 2026 College Football Playoff Schedule

First Round

Friday, Dec. 18, 7:00 p.m. CT -- Campus site, ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 19, 11:00 a.m. CT -- Campus site, ABC & ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 19, 2:30 p.m. CT -- Campus site, TNT, truTV & HBO Max

Saturday, Dec. 19, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Campus site, TNT, truTV & HBO Max

All four campus sites will be revealed on Selection Day, Sunday, Dec. 6.

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Dec. 30, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (Glendale, Ariz.), TNT, truTV & HBO Max

Friday, Jan. 1, 11:00 a.m. CT -- TBD*, TNT, truTV & HBO Max

Friday, Jan. 1, 3:00 p.m. CT -- TBD*, ABC & ESPN

Friday, Jan. 1, 7:00 p.m. CT -- TBD*, ESPN

*The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential will be assigned to their windows on Selection Day, Sunday, Dec. 6.

Semifinals

Thursday, Jan. 14, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Capital One Orange Bowl (Miami Gardens, Fla.), TNT, truTV & HBO Max

Friday, Jan. 15, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Allstate Sugar Bowl (New Orleans, La.), ABC & ESPN

CFP National Championship

Monday, Jan. 25, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nev.), ABC & ESPN

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