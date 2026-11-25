What Does the Committee's Decision to Drop Alabama to No. 6 Mean?
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Watch the above video to hear Alabama Crimson Tide on SI beat writer Theo Fernandez's reaction to Alabama's No. 6 College Football Playoff committee ranking.
The committee finally dropped Alabama.
The Crimson Tide fell from No. 3 to No. 6 in the committee's rankings after the massive hits its resume has taken over the past three weeks. Kentucky, South Carolina, and LSU have all dropped out of the top-25, meaning that Alabama no longer has a single ranked victory.
Texas, Notre Dame, and Tennessee all jumped the Crimson Tide. Alabama would now likely be out of the playoff with a loss to Auburn in Saturday's Iron Bowl. There is also a world where the team could win, finish the season at 10-2, and still have to head on the road for a first-round playoff game, which did not seem possible just a week ago.
College Football Playoff Top 25
1. Georgia (10-1)
2. Utah (11-0)
3. Texas (9-2)
4. Notre Dame (10-1)
5. Tennessee (9-2)
6. Alabama (9-2)
7. Miami (10-1)
8. Wake Forest (10-1)
9. UCLA (10-1)
10. BYU (9-2)
11. Texas Tech (10-1)
12. Oregon (8-3)
13. Iowa (9-2)
14. Indiana (9-2)
15. USC (8-3)
17. Oklahoma (7-4)
18. Houston (8-3)
19. Louisville (8-3)
20. Florida (7-4)
21. Ohio State (7-4)
22. Ole Miss (7-4)
23. Missouri (7-4)
24. Washington (7-4)
25. Nebraska (7-4)
CFP selection committee members
- Hunter Yurachek, Arkansas athletic director (committee chair)
- Troy Dannen, Nebraska athletic director
- Mark Dantonio, former Michigan State, Cincinnati coach
- Doug Gillin, Appalachian State athletic director
- Mark Harlan, Utah athletic director
- Ivan Maisel, former sports writer at SI, ESPN, other outlets
- Gus Malzahn, former Auburn, UCF, Arkansas State coach
- Chris Massaro, Middle Tennessee State athletic director
- Randall McDaniel, former Arizona State All-American offensive lineman
- Mike Riley, former Oregon State, Nebraska coach
- Jeff Tedford, former Cal, Fresno State coach
- Wesley Walls, former Mississippi All-American tight end
- Carla Williams, Virginia athletic director
Full 2026 College Football Playoff Schedule
First Round
- Friday, Dec. 18, 7:00 p.m. CT -- Campus site, ESPN
- Saturday, Dec. 19, 11:00 a.m. CT -- Campus site, ABC & ESPN
- Saturday, Dec. 19, 2:30 p.m. CT -- Campus site, TNT, truTV & HBO Max
- Saturday, Dec. 19, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Campus site, TNT, truTV & HBO Max
All four campus sites will be revealed on Selection Day, Sunday, Dec. 6.
Quarterfinals
- Wednesday, Dec. 30, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (Glendale, Ariz.), TNT, truTV & HBO Max
- Friday, Jan. 1, 11:00 a.m. CT -- TBD*, TNT, truTV & HBO Max
- Friday, Jan. 1, 3:00 p.m. CT -- TBD*, ABC & ESPN
- Friday, Jan. 1, 7:00 p.m. CT -- TBD*, ESPN
*The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential will be assigned to their windows on Selection Day, Sunday, Dec. 6.
Semifinals
- Thursday, Jan. 14, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Capital One Orange Bowl (Miami Gardens, Fla.), TNT, truTV & HBO Max
- Friday, Jan. 15, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Allstate Sugar Bowl (New Orleans, La.), ABC & ESPN
CFP National Championship
- Monday, Jan. 25, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nev.), ABC & ESPN
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Theodore Fernandez is BamaCentral’s baseball beat reporter and a co-host of The Joe Gaither Show. He also works as a weekend sports anchor at WVUA 23 News in Tuscaloosa and serves as one of the station’s lead high school sports reporters. Fernandez is a news media student at The University of Alabama and is pursuing a master’s degree in sports management.