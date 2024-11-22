Bama Central

What Happened to the Players who Transferred From Alabama Last Year?

A look at how the 2024 college football season has gone for the numerous former Crimson Tide players who opted for the transfer portal, most after Nick Saban stepped down.

Christopher Walsh

Nov 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Eli Holstein (10) is tackled by Virginia Cavaliers defensive tackle Terrell Jones (25) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium.
Nov 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Eli Holstein (10) is tackled by Virginia Cavaliers defensive tackle Terrell Jones (25) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's been nearly a year since Nick Saban stepped down as the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide, and athletic director Greg Byrne asked the football players to give him 72 hours to find a new coach. He beat that time in hiring Kalen DeBoer, while simultaneously executing a well-devised plan to limit the number of departures from the roster.

There was no way the Crimson Tide wasn't going to have some serious turnover, especially since many of the players and recruits had signed on to play and learn from the head coach who had won the most national titles in modern college football history. However, a big reason why Alabama is again in the running for the Southeastern Conference and national championships stems back to so many players and propsects opting to stick around.

So what happened to the guys who left? As the regular season winds down here's a look at how they've all fared with their new teams.

There are two obvious exceptions to the list: offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor transferred to Iowa, and then transferred back to Alabama; and former walk-on defensive back Terrance Howard, who transferred to North Carolina Central, tragically died in August after struck by a vehicle in North Carolina.

Trey Amos, cornerback, Ole Miss

Has been one of the keys to the Rebels' defense. He's been credited with 41 tackles, including 2.5 for a loss, with three interceptions and a forced fumble. Amos spent just one season at Alabama after transferring from Alabama.

Anquin Barnes Jr., defensive lineman; transferred to Colorado

Has seen limited action in nine games and credited with eight tackles, including .5 for a loss, and a pass breakup. He has another season of eligibility.

Upton Bellenfant, Kicker, Buffalo

He's made 13 of 15 field-goal attempts, with both misses from 40-plus yards. His longest made was 47 yards. Bellenfant has also handled the kickoff duties, averaaging 61.3 yards, with 25 of 59 going for touchbacks. The redshirt sophomore also had a punt.

Malik Benson, wide receiver, Florida State

Has been arguably the Seminoles' top receiver but unfortunately that's not saying much as Florida State is having an awful season. In 10 games he has 23 receptions for 302 yards and one touchdown. In 2023 for Alabama, the junior-college transfer had six starts, 13 receptions for 162 yards and one touchdown.

Kendrick Blackshire, linebacker, Texas/UTSA

Spent the spring with the Longhorns and then transferred again, to UTSA. He's played in the first three games and was credited with seven tackles. Blackshire is still listed on the team roster, but not the depth chart.

Isaiah Bond, wide receiver, Texas

Has played nine games for the Longhorns this season (he missed the Vanderbilt game due to an ankle injury). the starter has 30 receptions for 483 yards and five touchdowns. At Alabama in 2023 had a team-leading 48 passes for 668 yards and four touchdowns, including the game-winning catch against Auburn.

James Brockermeyer, offensive lineman, TCU

He's been the starting center for all 10 games this season. Brockermeyer earned his degree at Alabama and played in 14 games for the Crimson Tide last season, but not as a starter.

Ja'Corey Brooks, wide receiver, Louisville 

Is a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award. Has played in all 10 games for the Cardinals, with 57 receptions for 945 yards. He has five 100-yard games, averages 16.6 yards a reception and is third nationally with 18 scrimmage plays of 20 or more yards. Brooks leads Atlantic Coast Conference in receiving yards, is tied for second in touchdowns and third in receptions.

Former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks of the Louisville Cardinals.
Oct 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (1) runs the ball against Miami Hurricanes defensive back D'Yoni Hill (19) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Miami defeated Louisville 52-45. / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Tyler Buchner, quarterback, Notre Dame

Although Buchner announced he was leaving Alabama to go back to playing lacrosse, the quarterback transferred back to Notre Dame. He's played in 11 games for the Fighting Iriish lacrosse team, which is 16-1 and ranked No. 1, and appeareed in one football game against Georgia Tech. Buchner had a 4-yard carry on a fake field goal for a first down.

Caleb Downs, safety, Ohio State

Downs hasn't posted the same numbers as a year ago when he led the SEC with 70 solo tackles, but he's still having a big season for the Buckeyes and was named a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award. He has 45 total tackles, including one for a loss, and three passes defended.

Terrence Ferguson, offensive line, Florida State

Has played in eight games. Is listed as the backup right guard on the Seminoles' depth chart. Of note, he's a redshirt junior and all five starters on the current offensive line are seniors.

Monkell Goodwine, defensive lineman, South Carolina

Has played in 10 games as a reserve, and credited with 10 tackles and two quarterback hurries. Played in five games over three for the Crimson Tide, but does have another season of eligibility.

Jameer Grimsley, cornerback, Florida

He transferred to Florida after signing at Alabama this past December. The freshman has played in only one game and has yet to notch his first statistic (tackle, etc.).

Isaiah Hastings, defensive lineman, Syracuse

Hastings, who lists Toronto as his hometown, has played in 10 games as a reserve and been credited with three tackles. He played in just one game during two seasons at Alabama, and made one tackle.

Eli Holstein, quarterback, Pittsburgh

Not only did the redshirt freshman win the starting job, but he became the first Pitt quarterback to win his initial seven career starts since Dan Marino (1979-80). He's 177 of 286 for 2,177 passing yards, with 17 touchdowns with six interceptions. He is also Pitt’s second-leading rusher with 323 yards and three touchdowns on 79 carries (4.1 avg.). Holstein leads all FBS freshmen in passing yards per game (241.9 avg.), and he's second in total offense (277.8 avg.), total passing yards (2,177) and touchdown passes (17).

Ian Jackson, linebacker, UTSA

Has played in nine games and made two tackles. Listed as the second-team player at Jack (edge-rusher), he has another year of eligibility.

Antonio Kite, defensive back, Auburn

Was dismissed from the team in October for violating team rules (including missing numerous practices). The cornerback was listed as a starter at the beginning of the season, but played in just eight games. Kite had six tackles, one interception, and one fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Miles Kitselman, tight end, Tennessee

He didn't have a reception against Alabama last month, but he turned around and had six the following game against Kentucky, and four more against Georgia. Overall, he has 17 receptions for 229 yards, with three receiving touchdowns and a rushing touchdown on the season.

Earl Little II, defensive back, Florida State

The reserve has played in 10 games with 12 tackles, including one for a loss. The redshirt sophomore had played in 11 games over two seasons at Alabama and notched two tackles.

Seth McLaughlin, center, Ohio State

The graduate transfer with a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Alabama anchored the Ohio State line until suffering a torn Achilles tendon in practice this week, ending his season. McLaughlin was named one of seven semifinalists for the Outland Trophy and is a finalist for the 2024 William V. Campbell Trophy (the academic Heisman). He has a 4.0 GPA.

Former Alabama Crimson Tide center Seth McLaughlin of the Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin (56) warms up during the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. Ohio State won 20-13. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tony Mitchell, safety, East Mississippi CC

Played in seven games, with 16 tackles and a forced fumble. EMCC went 5-4 on the season.

Shawn Murphy, linebacker, Florida State

Murphy developed injury issues and missed most of fall camp. He finally made his Florida State debut in November. Has played in two games as a reserve and was credited with four tackles. Had appeared in 18 games over two seasons at Alabama, with five tackles and one pass breakup.

Amari Niblack, tight end, Texas

Was on the preseason watch list for the John Mackey Award, but in seven games has just four recewptions for 31 yards. Niblack had 20 receptions for 327 yards and four touchdowns for Alabama in 2023.

Khurtiss Perry, defensive tackle, Virginia Tech

Has played in two games with the Hokies, but did not register any statistics (tackles, etc.). He got into one game during the previous season with the Crimson Tide.

Jake Pope, safety, Georgia

Pope was the player Georgia coach Kirby Smart ripped for celebrating with some childhood friends he saw on the field after the Ole Miss loss. He's played in three games this season but hasn't been credited with a tackle. Pope redshirted in 2022, and played in 12 games at Alabama , primarily on special teams on 2023.

Shazz Preston, wide receiver, Tulane

A hamstring injury sidelined Preston for the first half of the season. He's since returned and played in three games, with two catches for 80 yards and a touchdown. The score was on a 53-yard score against Temple.

Dezz Ricks, defensive back, Texas A&M

Has played in 10 games, and been credited with 13 tackles and an interception (against Arkansas). The cornerback has been listed as an "or" option on the depth chart and made a handful of starts. Although he played two games at Alabama last season, Ricks is listed as a freshman.

Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State

Julian signed with Alabama in December 2023 and was attending classes in Tuscaloosa in January 2024. He transferred after Nick Saban retired and participated in spring drills with the Buckeyes. He's played in three games, completing 5 of 11 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown. Sayin also has two carries for 24 yards.

Kristian Story, defensive back, Kentucky

Story has primarily been a role player/backup at strong safety for the Wildcats. In 10 games has been in on 19 tackles to go with an interception (at Florida). Had played in 39 career games with two start at Alabama, where he had 22 tackles, three pass breakups and an interception.

Roydell Williams, running back, Florida State

The veteran running back played in just three games before suffering what's been called a lower-body injury, but he's expected to be back next week for the regular-season finale. He has 20 carries for 54 yards and a touchdown and caught five passes for 46 yards. Williams can play in one more game and still redshirt.

Former Alabama running back Roydell Williams of the Florida State Seminoles.
Apr 20, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Roydell Williams (24) runs the ball during the Spring Showcase at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Peyton Woodyard, safety, Oregon

Woodyard enrolled at January 2024, participated in bowl and spring practices in Tuscaloosa before transferring. As a freshman reserve he's appeared in 10 games for the Ducks and made five tackles.

Others:

Sawyer Deerman, WR, San Jose State: Has not played in a game

Brock O'Quinn, LS, SMU: Has played in one game this season

Jax Porter, TE, TCU: Was a preferred walk-on at Alabama, has not played at TCU

See Also:

2025 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Offseason Tracker: Coming and Going

Published
Christopher Walsh
CHRISTOPHER WALSH

Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of BamaCentral, which first published in 2018. He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004, and is the author of 26 books including Decade of Dominance, 100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die, Nick Saban vs. College Football, and Bama Dynasty: The Crimson Tide's Road to College Football Immortality. He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA. Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.

Home/Football