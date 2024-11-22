What Happened to the Players who Transferred From Alabama Last Year?
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's been nearly a year since Nick Saban stepped down as the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide, and athletic director Greg Byrne asked the football players to give him 72 hours to find a new coach. He beat that time in hiring Kalen DeBoer, while simultaneously executing a well-devised plan to limit the number of departures from the roster.
There was no way the Crimson Tide wasn't going to have some serious turnover, especially since many of the players and recruits had signed on to play and learn from the head coach who had won the most national titles in modern college football history. However, a big reason why Alabama is again in the running for the Southeastern Conference and national championships stems back to so many players and propsects opting to stick around.
So what happened to the guys who left? As the regular season winds down here's a look at how they've all fared with their new teams.
There are two obvious exceptions to the list: offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor transferred to Iowa, and then transferred back to Alabama; and former walk-on defensive back Terrance Howard, who transferred to North Carolina Central, tragically died in August after struck by a vehicle in North Carolina.
Trey Amos, cornerback, Ole Miss
Has been one of the keys to the Rebels' defense. He's been credited with 41 tackles, including 2.5 for a loss, with three interceptions and a forced fumble. Amos spent just one season at Alabama after transferring from Alabama.
Anquin Barnes Jr., defensive lineman; transferred to Colorado
Has seen limited action in nine games and credited with eight tackles, including .5 for a loss, and a pass breakup. He has another season of eligibility.
Upton Bellenfant, Kicker, Buffalo
He's made 13 of 15 field-goal attempts, with both misses from 40-plus yards. His longest made was 47 yards. Bellenfant has also handled the kickoff duties, averaaging 61.3 yards, with 25 of 59 going for touchbacks. The redshirt sophomore also had a punt.
Malik Benson, wide receiver, Florida State
Has been arguably the Seminoles' top receiver but unfortunately that's not saying much as Florida State is having an awful season. In 10 games he has 23 receptions for 302 yards and one touchdown. In 2023 for Alabama, the junior-college transfer had six starts, 13 receptions for 162 yards and one touchdown.
Kendrick Blackshire, linebacker, Texas/UTSA
Spent the spring with the Longhorns and then transferred again, to UTSA. He's played in the first three games and was credited with seven tackles. Blackshire is still listed on the team roster, but not the depth chart.
Isaiah Bond, wide receiver, Texas
Has played nine games for the Longhorns this season (he missed the Vanderbilt game due to an ankle injury). the starter has 30 receptions for 483 yards and five touchdowns. At Alabama in 2023 had a team-leading 48 passes for 668 yards and four touchdowns, including the game-winning catch against Auburn.
James Brockermeyer, offensive lineman, TCU
He's been the starting center for all 10 games this season. Brockermeyer earned his degree at Alabama and played in 14 games for the Crimson Tide last season, but not as a starter.
Ja'Corey Brooks, wide receiver, Louisville
Is a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award. Has played in all 10 games for the Cardinals, with 57 receptions for 945 yards. He has five 100-yard games, averages 16.6 yards a reception and is third nationally with 18 scrimmage plays of 20 or more yards. Brooks leads Atlantic Coast Conference in receiving yards, is tied for second in touchdowns and third in receptions.
Tyler Buchner, quarterback, Notre Dame
Although Buchner announced he was leaving Alabama to go back to playing lacrosse, the quarterback transferred back to Notre Dame. He's played in 11 games for the Fighting Iriish lacrosse team, which is 16-1 and ranked No. 1, and appeareed in one football game against Georgia Tech. Buchner had a 4-yard carry on a fake field goal for a first down.
Caleb Downs, safety, Ohio State
Downs hasn't posted the same numbers as a year ago when he led the SEC with 70 solo tackles, but he's still having a big season for the Buckeyes and was named a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award. He has 45 total tackles, including one for a loss, and three passes defended.
Terrence Ferguson, offensive line, Florida State
Has played in eight games. Is listed as the backup right guard on the Seminoles' depth chart. Of note, he's a redshirt junior and all five starters on the current offensive line are seniors.
Monkell Goodwine, defensive lineman, South Carolina
Has played in 10 games as a reserve, and credited with 10 tackles and two quarterback hurries. Played in five games over three for the Crimson Tide, but does have another season of eligibility.
Jameer Grimsley, cornerback, Florida
He transferred to Florida after signing at Alabama this past December. The freshman has played in only one game and has yet to notch his first statistic (tackle, etc.).
Isaiah Hastings, defensive lineman, Syracuse
Hastings, who lists Toronto as his hometown, has played in 10 games as a reserve and been credited with three tackles. He played in just one game during two seasons at Alabama, and made one tackle.
Eli Holstein, quarterback, Pittsburgh
Not only did the redshirt freshman win the starting job, but he became the first Pitt quarterback to win his initial seven career starts since Dan Marino (1979-80). He's 177 of 286 for 2,177 passing yards, with 17 touchdowns with six interceptions. He is also Pitt’s second-leading rusher with 323 yards and three touchdowns on 79 carries (4.1 avg.). Holstein leads all FBS freshmen in passing yards per game (241.9 avg.), and he's second in total offense (277.8 avg.), total passing yards (2,177) and touchdown passes (17).
Ian Jackson, linebacker, UTSA
Has played in nine games and made two tackles. Listed as the second-team player at Jack (edge-rusher), he has another year of eligibility.
Antonio Kite, defensive back, Auburn
Was dismissed from the team in October for violating team rules (including missing numerous practices). The cornerback was listed as a starter at the beginning of the season, but played in just eight games. Kite had six tackles, one interception, and one fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Miles Kitselman, tight end, Tennessee
He didn't have a reception against Alabama last month, but he turned around and had six the following game against Kentucky, and four more against Georgia. Overall, he has 17 receptions for 229 yards, with three receiving touchdowns and a rushing touchdown on the season.
Earl Little II, defensive back, Florida State
The reserve has played in 10 games with 12 tackles, including one for a loss. The redshirt sophomore had played in 11 games over two seasons at Alabama and notched two tackles.
Seth McLaughlin, center, Ohio State
The graduate transfer with a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Alabama anchored the Ohio State line until suffering a torn Achilles tendon in practice this week, ending his season. McLaughlin was named one of seven semifinalists for the Outland Trophy and is a finalist for the 2024 William V. Campbell Trophy (the academic Heisman). He has a 4.0 GPA.
Tony Mitchell, safety, East Mississippi CC
Played in seven games, with 16 tackles and a forced fumble. EMCC went 5-4 on the season.
Shawn Murphy, linebacker, Florida State
Murphy developed injury issues and missed most of fall camp. He finally made his Florida State debut in November. Has played in two games as a reserve and was credited with four tackles. Had appeared in 18 games over two seasons at Alabama, with five tackles and one pass breakup.
Amari Niblack, tight end, Texas
Was on the preseason watch list for the John Mackey Award, but in seven games has just four recewptions for 31 yards. Niblack had 20 receptions for 327 yards and four touchdowns for Alabama in 2023.
Khurtiss Perry, defensive tackle, Virginia Tech
Has played in two games with the Hokies, but did not register any statistics (tackles, etc.). He got into one game during the previous season with the Crimson Tide.
Jake Pope, safety, Georgia
Pope was the player Georgia coach Kirby Smart ripped for celebrating with some childhood friends he saw on the field after the Ole Miss loss. He's played in three games this season but hasn't been credited with a tackle. Pope redshirted in 2022, and played in 12 games at Alabama , primarily on special teams on 2023.
Shazz Preston, wide receiver, Tulane
A hamstring injury sidelined Preston for the first half of the season. He's since returned and played in three games, with two catches for 80 yards and a touchdown. The score was on a 53-yard score against Temple.
Dezz Ricks, defensive back, Texas A&M
Has played in 10 games, and been credited with 13 tackles and an interception (against Arkansas). The cornerback has been listed as an "or" option on the depth chart and made a handful of starts. Although he played two games at Alabama last season, Ricks is listed as a freshman.
Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State
Julian signed with Alabama in December 2023 and was attending classes in Tuscaloosa in January 2024. He transferred after Nick Saban retired and participated in spring drills with the Buckeyes. He's played in three games, completing 5 of 11 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown. Sayin also has two carries for 24 yards.
Kristian Story, defensive back, Kentucky
Story has primarily been a role player/backup at strong safety for the Wildcats. In 10 games has been in on 19 tackles to go with an interception (at Florida). Had played in 39 career games with two start at Alabama, where he had 22 tackles, three pass breakups and an interception.
Roydell Williams, running back, Florida State
The veteran running back played in just three games before suffering what's been called a lower-body injury, but he's expected to be back next week for the regular-season finale. He has 20 carries for 54 yards and a touchdown and caught five passes for 46 yards. Williams can play in one more game and still redshirt.
Peyton Woodyard, safety, Oregon
Woodyard enrolled at January 2024, participated in bowl and spring practices in Tuscaloosa before transferring. As a freshman reserve he's appeared in 10 games for the Ducks and made five tackles.
Others:
Sawyer Deerman, WR, San Jose State: Has not played in a game
Brock O'Quinn, LS, SMU: Has played in one game this season
Jax Porter, TE, TCU: Was a preferred walk-on at Alabama, has not played at TCU
