Report: Former Alabama and Current Ohio State Offensive Lineman Suffers Season Ending Injury
The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes face a big week as they host the No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers. However, Ohio State must overcome a massive early-week hurdle as reporting from the Columbus Dispatch indicates former Alabama offensive lineman and starting center Seth McLaughlin has torn his Achilles in practice and will miss the remainder of the season.
McLaughlin had started in all 10 Ohio State games this season, playing 565 snaps without allowing a single sack for the 9-1 Buckeyes, according to Pro Football Focus. It's the second major injury along the offensive line for the national championship contenders as left tackle Josh Simmons suffered a knee injury in the October game against Oregon.
The former Crimson Tide offensive lineman was named a Campbell Trophy Finalist in October along with his former teammate, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. The Campbell Trophy is an honor that recognizes an individual as the absolute best in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.
He appeared in 36 games for the Crimson Tide, making 25 starts at center helping Alabama win three SEC championships and one national championship.
McLaughlin and the Ohio State offensive line was one of 10 units to be named Joe Moore Award semifinalists along with the Alabama Crimson Tide. They've only given up 12 sacks on the season, tied for 24th nationally as the Buckeyes enter the final two games. Ohio State finishes its season with Indiana and Michigan at home before most likely facing the No. 1 Oregon Ducks in the Big 10 championship game.