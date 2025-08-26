What Nick Saban Shared with Alabama QB Ty Simpson Ahead of First Start
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Being the quarterback of any football team carries a certain amount of pressure. Being the quarterback at the University of Alabama making your first career start on the road, like redshirt junior Ty Simpson will this Saturday at Florida State, creates a whole other level of expectation and attention.
Simpson woke up Tuesday morning thinking about how game week had finally arrived. In a time where it would be easy to get anxious, the Crimson Tide quarterback reached out to his former head coach, Nick Saban, for advice on how to handle the situation.
"I talked to Coach Saban here recently, and I asked him the same question," Simpson said after Tuesday's practice. "I was like, ‘What do I need to tell myself going into a game like this?’ How to not get so anxious, how to not get nervous, how to not make it bigger than what it is. He was just like, ‘Hey, just play within yourself. Make sure that you keep your team out of negative plays and negative drives.’
"He always said that if you end the drive with a kick— a PAT, a field goal or a punt— then you’re in good shape, and you’re not dead in the water. I’m taking that approach and just making sure I’m gonna march down the field and do everything I can to move the ball forward and not go backward.”
Simpson was recruited by Saban and spent two seasons playing for the legendary coach before he retired after the 2023 season. The quarterback's admiration for Saban is evident, as he brought up his former coach multiple times during Tuesday's media availability.
Alabama struggled on the road last season with a 2-3 record in true road games. In the losses at Vanderbilt and Oklahoma, the Crimson Tide had costly turnovers that led to the team falling behind. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer has placed an emphasis on starting fast and avoiding getting in a big hole.
A big reason Simpson won the starting job was his ability to protect the football throughout fall camp. There can be things out of a quarterback's control that lead to turnovers, but in his first start in a hostile road environment, taking care of the football will be a key for Simpson.
Overall, Simpson is working on not putting too much pressure on himself and enjoying the moment that he's been preparing for since he first arrived at Alabama.
"There’s a great feeling going into a game like this knowing that I’m more mature than I was even last year, but compared to a couple years ago," Simpson said. "I’m just gonna prepare like I’ve always prepared— it’s just the first start. I’m just excited and just happy. My plan is to be the best I can be and get my guys the ball.”